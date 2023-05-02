Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

In the beginning of March, General Hospital’s Chad Duell (Michael) revealed that he and his girlfriend Luana Lucci were expecting their first child together. Since then, we’ve kept our readers in the loop by sharing updates and cute photos of their adventures as the couple awaits the birth of their little boy this September.

Back in April, which marked the 19th week of her pregnancy, Lucci shared that she and Duell found out a few weeks prior that theirs was a high-risk pregnancy so seeing the baby “thriving and healthy” during the ultrasound was “so amazing.”

And now, Lucci has opened up further about how her “pregnancy journey has been far from easy.” She began the post, which included the model showing off her beautiful baby bump, by explaining that she’d been diagnosed with “a large subchorionic hematoma [when blood collects beneath the chorion membrane] and placenta previa [when the placenta lies low in the uterus and covers all/or part of the cervical opening].”

However, “despite the challenges,” she’s doing everything possible to stay positive and revealed that feeling her baby kick is “pure magic,” which further reminds her that there is a miracle growing inside of her. Not only that, she’s recognizing all of the joy in the things she loves to do and is “cherishing these precious moments” throughout the pregnancy.

“Each day, I’m reminded of the strength and resilience of mothers, and I’m determined to do everything in my power to protect and nurture my baby,” Lucci stated. “Reading through all the supportive comments from other moms who have gone through the same thing is such a comfort.”

She wanted her followers to be aware that their love and support means more than they could ever know and closed out her post by thanking everyone for “being a part of this journey.”

We send Lucci and Duell our very best — with more positive vibes to add along the way!

