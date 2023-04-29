Credit: Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty Images

Many of us can remember back to when we received our first doll or toy car or whatever it was that left a mark during our childhood years. Though General Hospital’s Chad Duell (Michael) may have had a special memento from those days, we don’t think that it was a doll. How do we know this? Well, because the ABC soap actor recently gave his followers a peek at what looked to be a brand new doll — in fact, his very first.

“My first doll,” Duell shared, along with a photo from what appears to be inside his dressing room at the studio. “Love the hair.”

The doll in question was of a crocheted guy dressed in dark pants and a light blue shirt and some of his followers immediately wanted to know if it had been a gift and commented on the great work the creator did. A few fans thought it was supposed to be a mini-Duell — and for good reason — since viewers have seen his Port Charles character dressed similar to that. And while others wondered if it was a voodoo doll, in the end, most got a kick out of his post and simply loved it.

More: Photo, soap youngster recuperates from injury

This isn’t the first time the actor has introduced us to a “newcomer” to his dressing room. A couple of weeks ago, he shared a pic while holding a teddy bear that was simply captioned “Manly.”

And now that Duell is going to be a first-time dad in September, to a little boy, it’s safe to say we’ll be seeing a lot more toys and such being delivered to the set.

While we wait for the General Hospital actor to enter parenthood, take a look at some other daytime stars with their real-life handsome fathers in our photo gallery below.