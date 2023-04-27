Credit: ABC screenshot (2)

It could have been a magical moment for General Hospital co-stars Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Tabyana Ali. Instead, it wound up being a frustrating train wreck. As Spencer’s portrayer explained on Twitter on April 24, “Last night I went to karaoke and had to listen to someone butcher ‘Super Bass’ by Nicki Minaj, and the whole time I was mad as hell that [Ali] wasn’t there instead.

“She would’ve killed it,” he added.

Last night I went to karaoke and had to listen to someone butcher Super Bass by Nicki Minaj and the whole time I was mad as hell that @iamaliford wasn’t there instead she would’ve killeddddd it pic.twitter.com/VKa6X5JKTS — Nicholas Alexander Chavez (@nicholasachavez) April 24, 2023

Chavez even went so far as to share his funny text exchange with his leading lady from the evening prior. “Ahhh what!” she exclaimed upon hearing what was going down. “I just made it into town and would’ve dropped everything to do that.

“Are they doing a good job at least?” she asked hopefully.

In a word, no. In a thousand words, also no, just repeated a lot. “They completely [bleeped] it up, which is why I hoped you could be there instead,” Chavez told the actress who brings Trina to life.

“Well, hell,” she replied. “I’m sorry you had to listen to 3:39 of poorly rapped Nicki. You didn’t deserve that.”

In conclusion, Ali took a moment to sympathize with the hip-hop superstar whose hit had been turned into such a miss. “Let’s also say a prayer for Nicki’s ears,” she joked. “Dear heavenly Fatha… ’”

