Credit: ABC

Josslyn and Dex have been building for months now on General Hospital. Their love split Joss and Cameron, worried Michael and has been delighting portrayers Eden McCoy and Evan Hofer — especially when they got that incredible looking (and we’re sure incredibly tasting) cake!

But the Port Charles duo still have a ways to go and when Michael and Sonny’s feud finally goes from covert to full-on explosion, we have a feeling this relationship is going to be put to the ultimate test! But maybe that all won’t matter as much so long as the love between the two is strong. With that said, though, that is one thing that’s been missing. And we aren’t talking about love, per se, but the fact that neither Dex nor Josslyn have used the “L” word just yet!

Credit: ABC screenshot

So the folks over at “Jex” Universe decided to hold a Twitter poll, asking who fans of the super couple would like to hear utter “I love you” first: Josslyn or Dex? Now that’s all well and good and every “Jex” fan has their own opinion, but it didn’t take long for McCoy herself to chime in… after voting in the poll!

“Guess who I voted for,” she replied. Well, we would, but it didn’t take long for it to become moot once Evan Hofer got his hands on the Twitter thread.

“I love you,” he replied. “Sorry, what are we talking about?”

I love you. Sorry, what are we talking about? — Evan Hofer (@EvanHofer) April 23, 2023

Well, OK then, does that count? Have we just gotten word of who’s saying those three words first?

Heck, does it really matter, so long as they’re reciprocated? Let’s just hope that they get to it before things get really messy in the Corinthos family feud!

Check out our photo gallery of General Hospital‘s couples to see who’s together in Port Charles and who’s falling apart!