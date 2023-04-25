Credit: ABC

Ah, Paris, France, the city of love… many around the world visit the locale each year and former General Hospital actor Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter) will be making another trip there in 2024. Why, you ask? Well, come Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17, the country’s capital will be hosting the Charmed “The P3 in Paris’ convention.

Though planning for the event is still in its early stages, including the venue where it will be held, some of the talent is signing on to attend and Ramsey, who appeared on the WB series back in the early 2000s, is “thrilled to be returning to Paris for this adventure!”

Those who attend to “celebrate the legacy of Charmed,” will be treated to such activities as a Q&A panel, photos, autographs, meet and greets and so much more! Get details in the link in the actor’s post below…

If you plan to attend, keep an eye out because sightseers just might spot another familiar face from Port Charles… Laura Wright (Carly), Ramsey’s longtime lady love, will be joining him as well but not as a guest of the convention. “One of us will be touring Paris (me),” she tweeted. “The other will be signing autographs.”

Well, one of us will be touring Paris (me) , the other will be signing autographs #Charmed https://t.co/Vq06lf5O6H — Laura Wright (@lldubs) April 20, 2023

And after sharing that bit of info with her followers, Wright couldn’t contain her excitement and shouted, “Woo hoo, I’m going to Paris! I’ve never been. So get ready for tons of pictures! And yeah, I know, it’s next March but I’m still excited now!”

Wooo hooo I’m going to Paris !! I’ve never been. So get ready for tons of pictures!!! And yeah I know it’s next March but I’m still excited now !!! Haaaa — Laura Wright (@lldubs) April 20, 2023

For those who didn’t know, Ramsey turned up a handful of times on the series as Wyatt Halliwell, a whitelighter-witch and the first born of Piper Halliwell and Leo Wyatt. He was the fourth and final actor to appear in the role and was accidentally summoned by his mother as the future 25-year old version of her son in order for her to better understand why Wyatt only talked to his imaginary friend rather than the family.

More: Soap fave signs a new contract

Watch an old video of Wyatt with his brother Chris, where you’ll also see Ramsey’s former General Hospital castmate Finola Hughes (Anna), who played their grandmother Patty.

Even though we’ll have to wait almost a year to see photos from Ramsey and Wright’s time in Paris, it’ll be fun to get a look into their next adventure.

For now, look back at the couple’s road to romance in our photo gallery below.

Video: Charmed232/YouTube