General Hospital Preview: Michael and Willow’s Wedding Is Rocked by an Unforgiving Bombshell
In General Hospital’s preview for the week of April 24 – 28, Willow and Michael may not say, “I do,” after all. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.
It’s finally here, Michael and Willow’s wedding! After Obrecht was kidnapped by Victor, and Willow’s bone marrow transplant was delayed, Michael and Willow decided to move up the wedding to, well, immediately! With pushing from Willow, Michael begrudgingly invited Sonny, but made it clear Nina was not to be his plus one. And while Nina urged Sonny to go, it didn’t stop her from lashing out at Carly and accusing her of making sure she wasn’t invited. After ugly words were said, Nina thought about the fact that Carly had committed insider trading and felt it was time Carly faced the consequences of her actions.
In the preview of what’s to come, at the Quartermaine mansion, friends and family gather for Willow and Michael’s wedding. Carly walks Willow down the aisle, and Michael calls it the happiest day of his life. However, Joss sees something is bothering Carly and says, “It’s not all good news is it?”
The camera pans across Sonny, Drew and Curtis, and Portia’s faces as the announcer teases, “Michael and Willow’s wedding sparks emotions, and unforgiving bombshells,” The promo ens with Ava asking Nina. “What did you do?”
The wedding is stopped dead in its tracks with gasps and Michael and Willow are left in shock.
Read the General Hospital spoilers to find out what Carly’s forced to say, and what predicament Dante finds himself in. Did Nina turn Carly in? And will she be arrested at the wedding?
Video: General Hospital/Facebook