If you had a verified account on Twitter and noticed that your blue checkmark had suddenly disappeared, well, you’re not the only one. The social media platform began removing legacy verified checkmarks on Thursday, April 20, and unless users want to pay a subscription fee for Twitter Blue they will likely be gone for good. Various soap stars spoke out about losing theirs — and for one very good reason…
“Well the check marks are gone,” General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly) stated. “Hmmm not sure how long I’ll stay.”
After letting fans know that she spends a lot more time on Instagram, she shared her concerns regarding Twitter’s recent move. “Anyone can say they are me with a blue check, now that’s the scary part,” she added. “So it kind of matter[s].”
Her castmate, Marc Anthony Samuel (Felix) chimed in, “Twitter took my check and… the world is still spinning. How about that?” to which Parry Shen (Brad) replied, “Who is this?!”
Yes, there are going to be a lot more people questioning exactly who they are talking to on social media and even worse, more daytime stars being impersonated — more so, than they already are.
The Bold and the Beautiful’s Sean Kanan (Deacon) commented on exactly that point. “Honestly I wouldn’t care about a blue check mark if people with nefarious intentions did[n’t] try to impersonate my account,” he said. “Because of that I do value the blue check.” However, in the end, with the CBS soap actor having almost 100,000 followers, he has “bigger fish to fry.”
But later, Kanan responded to someone about Twitter’s move having been a business decision and stated, “I never begrudge someone trying to make an honest buck so I relented and signed up.”
Days of Our Lives actress Patrika Darbo (Nancy) had other thoughts and shared, “No more blue check mark, but I’m still here. I never understand why ‘if it ain’t broke… ‘ then again everyone’s gotta make a buck. I guess, maybe for new rocket… boom!”
No matter what, we encourage everyone to take caution when interacting with new accounts claiming to be those of soap stars — or anyone for that matter — as these accounts have been known to post misleading information and prey on followers in the past.
