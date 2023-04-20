General Hospital’s Sofia Mattsson Breaks the News: ‘Many of You Guessed It Already… ‘
There are some secrets that General Hospital (and soap operas in general) manage to keep until they want you to know about them. Others, though, are a bit trickier to keep from getting out. Sofia Mattsson’s secret definitely falls under that second category — though the show made a valiant effort in playing it close to the chest!
In fact, we have to hand it the General Hospital wardrobe department. They’ve done an incredible job of keeping Sasha in an endless stream of long coats and flowing shirts (not to mention some creative blocking and prop placement). But that didn’t stop the fans from catching on and speculating that Mattsson might be pregnant with her second child.
Credit: ABC screenshot
But once you hit eight months pregnant (yes, we said eight) it’s a bit tougher to keep the cat from getting out of the bag! Mattsson took to Instagram to share the happy news that didn’t really surprise many folks — though she did have an extra little tidbit that folks hadn’t known.
“Many of you guessed it already,” she wrote, showing off her baby bump in a pink dress. “Baby girl due in May.”
Mattsson kept her first pregnancy under wraps until just two months before giving birth, so as not to spoil the surprise of Sasha’s pregnancy on the show. This time, though, it doesn’t look like Sasha will be following her portrayer’s example, so we guess Mattsson is just really good at keeping news quiet!
While a number of folks happily congratulated the actress, co-star Josh Kelly (Cody) chimed in with mock surprise and a “Whaaaaaat?!” earning laughter from mom-to-be.
As for what this does mean for Sasha, it’ll probably result in her being off-screen for a bit while mom goes on maternity leave, but we’ll have to wait and see just how the show handles it. In the meantime, we wish nothing but the best for the actress and her family and can’t wait to see her baby girl with her big brother in May!
