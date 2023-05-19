General Hospital’s Eden McCoy Reveals the Surprising Co-Star ‘I Was a Bit Scared Of’
They’re as thick as thieves nowadays. But when General Hospital first hired Eden McCoy to play Josslyn in 2015, it took her a second — maybe less — to realize that on-screen mom Laura Wright was a sweetheart.
“I was a bit scared of her on my first day,” McCoy confessed to Soap Opera Digest, “but I still felt such warmth from her, and I was right about that. She’s a mother, so she has that natural ability to kind of make me feel comfortable.”
These days, their off-screen bond is as tight as Josslyn and Carly’s is on screen. McCoy has also grown close to another castmate about whom she initially had some apprehension. “I don’t remember the first time I met [Maura West],” she said, “but I’m sure I was probably super-intimidated by her because she’s Ava Jerome! Just the character she plays and the essence that she has around her is intimidating.”
It’s also an illusion, McCoy would come to discover. “Maura is just such a mother. I don’t know how to explain it, but she is just so warm, so eager to listen, so generous,” McCoy exclaimed. “Generous is the best word to describe her. And just getting to know her and everything she’s accomplished and how she is with her family and her kids — I wouldn’t have initially expected that from her when we met, but she is a wonderful, nurturing woman. She is awesome.”
