It’s been one heck of a year for Dex on General Hospital! He came in out of nowhere, the manager of Volonino Gym who so impressed Sonny, the don soon brought him into his “operations.” But it didn’t take long for things to get complicated, with Dex having been secretly hired by Michael to take down Sonny only to fall in love with Josslyn and break her and Cameron up!

We certainly don’t envy Dex, as there’s got to be so many conflicting loyalties pulling at him. There’s his grudging respect for Sonny after working for him for the past year, to loyalty to doing the job Michael hired him to do and, of course, Dex’s love for his secret boss’ sister, Joss! One false move and Dex could easily find himself taking a plunge into the water with some cement shoes.

But hey, that’s what makes this all great soap, right? And that kind of riveting drama is why Evan Hofer just hit his one year milestone with General Hospital — with no end in sight!

The grateful actor took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone over the weekend. And though Dex made his first appearance on May 5 of last year, Hofer declared himself a bit late in celebrating, likely referring to his year of working on the sudser, rather than Dex’s onscreen.

“What a year,” he declared, sharing a carousel of photos from both onscreen and behind-the scenes. “Incredibly grateful for this opportunity and all the wonderful people at GH. Thank you all for my best year yet!”

Flip through the photos to check them all out!

From that first pic of Chad Duell pulling his best “Michael pulling Dex’s strings” look to Hofer and Eden McCoy tearing into a delicious looing Josslyn and Dex cake, it’s clear this has been one sweet year for the actor!

Heck, the post (and, we’re sure, the memories) were enough to get McCoy to delcare, “Here’s where I try not to sob.”

All we can say is hey, if you’re moved to tears, then go with it! There’s not much more cathartic than some happy crying! So congrats to Evan Hofer and Dex for making it a year on General Hospital. In a town as dangerous as Port Charles, that’s no small feat!

