<p>Carly had a relationship with Johnny Zacchara, even though he was an enemy of her on-again-off-again husband Sonny Corinthos and his enforcer Jason Morgan, who was also her best friend. The relationship ended when she caught Johnny having sex with Kate Howard.</p>

<p>Carly was in labor with her daughter Joss by her then-husband Jax Jacks, when Claudia Zacchara kidnapped her. Claudia helped Carly give birth to Joss in a cabin, and planned to kidnap the child. Carly's son Michael Corinthos stopped Claudia by attacking her with an axe handle, which killed her. Sonny was put on trial for her murder, at which Dante Falconeri and Lulu Spencer revealed Michael was the real killer. Michael was sentenced to five years in prison, and Carly hired Brook Lynn Quartermaine to try and break Lulu and Dante up to punish them.</p>

<p>Carly and Jax's daughter Joss fell ill with cancer and needed a kidney transplant. When Luke Spencer ran over Jason and Liz Webber's son Jake while drunk driving, the boy was declared braindead. Jason convinced Liz to donate his kidney to Joss to save her life. Or so everyone believed at the time…</p>

<p>Carly's best friend is Jason, who is involved with Sam McCall. Carly and Sam had a strained relationship for years, especially since Jason often ran to Carly's aid when she called him. Their relationship turned a corner after Carly learned Sam, believing Franco had raped her, was pregnant with his child. She pushed Jason to be there for Sam, though he didn't know if he could given his hate for Franco. After giving birth Sam's baby was believed dead, but it turned out he was switched with Tea Delgado's son. It was later discovered that Jason was the father of the boy, and Carly asked Sam not to deny Jason the chance to be a father to him. Sadly Jason would be shot by Faison and be believed dead shortly after.</p>

<p>After Jason's death, Carly began leaning on Todd Manning, which led to a friendship and a fling. However, she ended their relationship after she discovered Todd knew the truth about the switch of Sam and Jason's son Danny Morgan and kept it a secret for months. </p>

<p>Many in Port Charles were stunned when Carly began a relationship with Franco of all people, who was the nemesis of her dead best friend Jason Morgan. During this period it was discovered Franco wasn't Jason's twin, as he believed, but the son of Heather Webber and Scott Baldwin. As they planned marriage, Franco learned that Carly cheated on him with Sonny. To get revenge, at their wedding he revealed to Michael that it was Sonny who murdered his father AJ Quartermaine and Sonny and Carly kept the truth from him.</p>

<p>Furious with Carly and Sonny for lying to him, he set out to take custody away from them of his baby sister Avery, who was the daughter of Sonny and Ava after a fling at AJ's funeral. He won custody, and Sonny was also sent to Pentonville for the murder of AJ. Sonny was later pardoned after saving the life of the Governor's daughter, and eventually, Michael's hatred cooled toward Sonny and Carly and he returned Avery to his parents. </p>

<p>When Jake Doe appeared in town with no memory, Carly and others found themselves drawn to him. Jake began a relationship with Liz, and the two eventually became engaged. Eventually, it came out that Jake was in fact Jason back from the dead, and had been held hostage by Helena Cassadine. Carly and Liz had no love for one another, and Carly was thrilled when the truth came out Liz knew Jake was really Jason for months and never told him in order to hold onto him. It also meant Jason was free to reunite with Sam. </p>

<p>Carly and Sonny began to notice their son Morgan acting oddly. They had to face the fact that he had inherited his father's Bipolar Disorder. Morgan was hesitant to accept it, and Carly and Sonny had to force him to realize he had a disease, but that it could be controlled. </p>

<p>When Morgan began dating Kiki Jerome again, her mother and Morgan's former lover Ava Jerome was furious. She tampered with his bipolar medication, leading him to become erratic, hoping Kiki would end things with him. It resulted in Morgan stealing Julian Jerome's car. He was unaware that Julian's other sister Olivia planted a bomb in it to kill him, but it killed Morgan instead. Carly was devastated and has never gotten over Morgan's, her then only child with Sonny, death. When they learned Ava had tampered with Morgan's meds, she and Sonny vowed to see her pay, which led to Ava being trapped in a warehouse fire and suffering severe burns to her face. Morgan's death also took its toll on Sonny and Carly's marriage, leading to Carly wanting a divorce because she blamed Morgan's death also on mob war. </p>

<p>In a shocking twist, the real Jason Morgan returned to town, having been held in a Russian clinic for years. The man everyone believed was Jason turned out to be his long lost twin brother Drew Cain who had Jason's memories implanted in him by Helena Cassadine. When Carly was reunited with the real Jason, was on of the first to proclaim he was the real Jason, much to the hurt of Drew. She was thrilled to have her best friend back, and was instrumental in helping reunite him with Sam.</p>

<p>When Liz and Jason's son Jake turned up alive on Cassadine Island, Carly was left wondering who was Joss' kidney donor. She set out to find the donor, who turned out to be Nelle Benson. Nelle came to town and ingratiated herself in Carly's life. She became Joss' best friend and started dating Carly's son Michael. However, it eventually came out Nelle hated Carly because her former foster father Frank Benson was Nelle's father, and he sold her kidney to Carly for Joss. Carly had no idea, and it was revealed it was a deal that was originally orchestrated by Joss' father Jax. Nelle still blamed Carly, and even made Sonny believe they had slept together to further ruin Carly's family. When Nelle became pregnant with Michael's child, Nelle was determined to get Carly out of her life so she framed Carly for pushing her down the steps at the Quartermaine mansion and trying to kill her and her unborn son.</p>

<p>To avoid being sentenced to Pentonville for trying to kill Nelle and her unborn child, Carly pleaded guilty by reason of insanity. Once committed, Carly was tormented by a sadistic nurse named Mary Pat Ingles, who constantly drugged Carly. At this time, it was revealed Kevin Collin's psychotic twin Ryan Chamberlain was alive and in Ferncliff. Ryan switched places with Kevin, who he locked in the cell next to Carly. Kevin attempted to communicate with Carly by tapping on the wall. Eventually, Carly was cleared and released, but that wasn't the last of Mary Pat. Mary Pat knew Kevin's secret but had no idea Ryan had taken his brother's place. Ryan killed and decapitated Mary Pat, and planted her head in a barrel for apple bobbing for a Halloween party that Carly helped plan. When her head surfaced, Carly became the prime suspect in her murder.</p>

<p>After getting Nelle out of their life, Sonny and Carly once again reunited. The two were married at their home for a fifth, and hopefully final time, with their friends and family in attendance. Since the marriage, the two have been stronger than ever. </p>