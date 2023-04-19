General Hospital’s Laura Wright Gives Us a Peek at the Future as Carly Tries to Make Peace
No one has ever accused General Hospital‘s Carly of being easy to get along with. Heck, we’re pretty sure her own family has never even done that! So color us surprised that spoilers indicate that, as of tomorrow, Carly’s decided that it’s time to make peace! The question, though, is with whom, exactly is she making the effort?
Ava? She’s about to give Carly a piece of her mind — and we’re pretty sure it won’t be pretty! We can’t imagine that resulting in much more than seething anger. Nina? She’ll soon be in need of a bit of comfort, but Carly’s much more likely to twist the knife than pull it out. But hey, maybe she’ll try being nice to both, for once! You know what they say about killing ’em with kindness!
Or not.
The good news is, Laura Wright has no shortage of pals from General Hospital, and she got to share an amazing experience with a number of them — along with the fans! Wright, Maura West, Cynthia Watros and Eden McCoy (Josslyn) all headed out to the East Coast where they “had the best time dancing to the ’80s with amazing GH Fans!!”
Check out the pics Wright shared of the ladies below.
So the good news is that while Carly, Ava and Nina may struggle to play nice, Wright, West and Watros have no such problem! Still, that doesn’t mean the three ladies won’t ever get there. After all, making peace is at least a start and if The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Brooke and Taylor can bury the hatchet and become pals, then Carly can do the same with her enemies!
Who knows, maybe someday Carly will be dancing to the ’80s with her friends!
But, um, we won’t hold our breath.
Check out our photo gallery of Laura Wright’s 15 defining moments as General Hospital’s Carly!