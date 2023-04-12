Credit: ABC

When it comes to General Hospital‘s Spencer and Trina, it often seems like there are fans and there are superfans! And we’d have to imagine that both flavors are thrilled with “Sprina” right now as the two plot to escape Victor’s clutches and get off the Haunted Star. Sprina’s floating around the ship like, in Spencer’s own words, a mix between the “Phantom of the Haunted Star” and a superhero, while Spencer’s determined not to leave without rescuing Ace. It took ages to get here, but we’re finally getting romance, adventure and just plain fun all rolled up into the perfect “Sprina” package!

So we can’t say we’re all that surprised with the way Nicholas Alexander Chavez decided to sing praises for the couple. As a number of fans point out, he seems to be one of “Sprina’s” biggest fans! For this particular task, though, Chavez recruited his brother, Caleb, to help croon a special tune just for Spencer and Trina in a hilarious, adorable video on Twitter.

The clip begins with Chavez singing the Adventure Time theme song to his brother — which you can check out below. While there may be some younger fans who know remember the Cartoon Network classic, we’re guessing there are also a few parents out there who remember their kids watching! In any case, after going through it, Spencer’s portrayer lets Caleb know they’re going to make some changes.

“When we do it,” Chavez explains, “instead of ‘Jake the dog’ and ‘Finn the human’, we’re gonna say, ‘Spencer Cassadine’ and ‘Trina Robinson.'”

OK, the syllables don’t quite match up, but we’re game to see where this goes. Caleb, though, seems less certain about this plan. “Why can’t you do this?”

“Because I think it’s fun that you do it too,” Chavez informs his brother. Yeah, that wasn’t quite convincing enough.

“Why are we doing this?” Caleb asks, confused about the whole point of this, ahem, adventure.

Chavez’s answer is simple and perfect: “Because I think it’s fun. Just come do it.”

Nah, he’s good. All this is going to accomplish is to embarrass Caleb “in front of your entire fan base.”

“That’s not embarrassing,” Chavez informs his reluctant sibling with a disarming smile. “I embarrass myself every day.”

It takes a little more back and forth, and Caleb insisting he’ll mess it up before the two get going and… Chavez messes up. Oops! Eventually, after the laughing (mostly) dies down, the two come together in harmonic perfection to get through the song with the necessary changes. Well, fine, it isn’t quite that perfect, but the two do make it through! Look, it’s a journey and just finishing it together is an accomplishment, so we applaud the effort!

Check out the whole adorable exchange below.

We don’t know exactly what distant lands Spencer and Trina may be going to on their new adventure, but they are on a ship, so if they don’t manage to escape in time, the sky’s the limit! And that, we feel, is the perfect metaphor for their relationship. In other words: “Sprina” fans, rejoice!

