See General Hospital’s Chad Duell ‘Beaching It Up’ With His Lovely Lady
Those who live in and around Los Angeles, California have been a bit under the weather the past couple of months. No, not in the sick sense but rather the cold temperatures that have been clouding over that area of the Golden State. In fact, back in February, the Los Angeles Times reported that, due to winter storms, L.A. had been on its way to experiencing its longest cold snap in nearly 20 years.
So, what does that have to do with General Hospital’s Chad Duell (Michael)? Well, apparently things have been warming up a bit because the ABC soap fave posted a photo with his “lovely” girlfriend Luana Lucci, “beaching it up” and enjoying the day since they were “finally getting a little warm weather in California.”
And if you haven’t heard, the couple has a lot more to be excited about than the warm weather these days… Back in March, Duell announced that he was expecting his first child with Lucci and shared a photo that revealed they were having a boy.
Since then, Duell has been getting into dad mode and even posted a “manly” pic to prove it.
There’s just something about a boy and his teddy bear… too cute!
Speaking of cute, Lucci gave fans a front row seat to her doctor’s appointment and a peek at the couple’s baby’s ultrasound. “We get so excited and so anxious at the same time,” she shared, in regards to what she referred to as a high-risk pregnancy.
And if the warm weather in California helps to keep the couple relaxed, that’s the best thing they can do while waiting for their little bundle of joy to make his grand appearance.
