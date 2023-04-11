First Photo of General Hospital Star Chad Duell and His Girlfriend’s Baby
By now, most know that General Hospital’s Chad Duell (Michael) and his girlfriend Luana Lucci are expecting a baby boy — his very first child — and recently the mom-to-be not only shared a couple of photos of her growing baby bump, but she posted a few ultrasound videos from a doctor’s appointment as well.
“Every time we have to do an ultrasound we get so excited and so anxious at the same time,” Lucci admitted then went on to explain that a couple of weeks ago the couple learned that they were dealing with a high risk pregnancy. “So seeing him thriving and healthy is so amazing. We can’t wait to meet him!”
And even though Lucci wished “the ultrasound was better quality” so they could see their little one a bit clearer, we couldn’t be happier to have been given a first look at baby Duell — and many of Lucci’s followers and fans agreed, while at the same time, others shared that they too had had high risk pregnancies and sent along their encouragement.
And prior to her 19-week-pregant pic above, Lucci gave an update, or rather some “baby bump love,” back in March at her 17-week mark. In addition, she used this time to address some of the recent “hate” she had received on her social media and asked everyone to “be kind” before also addressing the backdrop of her photo. “Our room looks so boring.” She laughed. “We just moved here and we are still in the process of getting the house cute and cozy.”
We agree with what Lucci stated, to always “be kind,” and we wish the couple good health and happiness during the next chapter of their lives.
