Credit: ABC

It’s time to lay out some cold, hard facts.

We hate to say General Hospital‘s Kevin should watch out… but his wife is playing a dangerous game! Never one to let a Cassadine get away with anything, Laura’s been working against Victor and we all know that those who do that have a bad habit of turning up dead! Ostensibly, that’s what happened to Luke (but we’re all sure he’s coming back at some point right??) and it’s definitely what happened to poor Eileen. And now even Anna’s been on the receiving end of Victor’s vengeance!

Victor’s determined to “save the world” or whatever his excuse for his villainy is, and if Laura isn’t careful, she could be the next one to end up dead! Then again, if he’s successful, pretty much everyone’s going to end up dead… But we digress. The point is, Kevin could find himself horrifically single sooner, rather than later!

And that, Jon Lindstrom could tell you, is not an easy place to be. In fact, we might even say that’s one of The Facts of Life! Yeah, you saw what we did there. Lindstrom’s been playing Kevin (and Ryan, before his latest death) for over thirty years — but it was far from his first role! That honor went to “Young Man” who appeared in the TV film The Facts of Life Goes to Paris.

When a fan shared a clip of Lindstrom’s first character getting shot down hard by Blaire (Who does she think she is??), the actor added some context when he retweeted. “My first on-camera speaking role. Before this I’d only done an ‘extra’ job to get my SAG card. Once this scene wrapped, they all flew to Paris. I drove home to Hollywood.”

Check out the birth of a star below!

My 1st on-camera speaking role. Before this I'd only done an "extra" job to get my SAG card. Once this scene wrapped they all flew to Paris. I drove home to Hollywood. Casting director was @EveBrandstein Thx Eve! #GH60 #TheFactsOfLifeGoesToParis https://t.co/iqCiaKipSS — Jon Lindstrom (@thejonlindstrom) April 6, 2023

Personally, we think Blaire was crazy, but what do we know. At least Kevin’s still go the love of one of the most incredible women ever to call Port Charles home… for now!

Check out our photo gallery of Laura’s life. Blaire can’t hold a candle to her!