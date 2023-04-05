General Hospital’s Chad Duell Shares One Heck of a ‘Manly’ Pic
The ABC soap actor is comfortable in his own skin.
General Hospital’s Chad Duell (Michael) often shares funny photos and videos from behind the scenes at the ABC Studios. In his latest, the actor, who could very well be seated in his dressing room, stared off into the distance with a cute little pal on his lap — a fuzzy, brown teddy bear. The photo, captioned only with the hashtag “manly,” got a reaction out of one of his castmates, who had a couple of questions…
“Soooo, no photo credit?” Eden McCoy, who plays his onscreen sister Joss, asked. “Or bear credit?”
And while some fans, including Ann thought he looked “very serious” holding his teddy bear, others, like Kathy Widner, stated, “Pretty soon you will have those [stuffed animals] all over your home.”
For those who haven’t heard the great news, Duell is expecting his first child with girlfriend Luana Lucci. Back on March 6, the ABC soap fave posted a photo of his girl, with her hand under her baby bump, and revealed, “Lil’ Duell coming September 2023… stay tuned.”
More: Sneak peek preview for Hallmark’s Sunday Ride episode
And if you couldn’t tell by Duell’s photo above that the couple is expecting a boy, Lucci made that very clear when she shared the same pic, along with others and a video of the gender reveal. “We are adding a new member to the Duell family,” she cheered. “We are having a baby boy.”
So, given Duell’s “manly” pic holding the teddy bear, it looks as though he’s already getting into dad mode and we can’t wait until their little bundle of joy arrives this fall.
View all of the latest photos from the Nurses Ball in our gallery below.