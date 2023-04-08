Credit: ABC

Keep an eye out because you never know if it’s a special message just for you.

General Hospital’s Joss and Dex, “Jex,” have quickly garnered a big fanbase and during a recent interview with AP Entertainment, Eden McCoy hinted that she and Evan Hofer may just be sending you little “pokes” here and there during scenes. She started off by reflecting on one important part of soap culture — rooting for your favorite couples.

Joss has had relationships in the past but they’ve been nothing like what she now has with Dex. “To have that, like, now much more adult-like experience is so fun, it’s a blast,” McCoy stated then talked about how she and Hofer have such “hilarious, funny, great fans” that make things so “entertaining and awesome.” They make them feel super supported.

In fact, when they get their scripts, the stars actually feel as though they are a part of the fandom. And when they read them, they think of their fans and say, “Oh my God, they’re gonna die” or “This is gonna be so funny.” Then they think, regarding different scenes, “What can we do to poke at them here?”

☺️ Thank you for such an amazing conversation! @aliciar And thank you to the fans as always ❤️ #GH #GH60 https://t.co/lAvZUk8eQq — Eden McCoy (@RealEdenMccoy) April 3, 2023

Of course, their fans rushed to comment about just how much they love and appreciate her and Hofer and thanked them for making “Jex” a couple they enjoy rooting for.

So, next time you’re watching Dex and Joss romancing the day away or trying to avoid the next dangerous situation in Port Charles, keep an eye out for those subtle little pokes — a wink here or a wave there just might be a message from them to you!

