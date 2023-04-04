Meet the Chip Off the Ol’ Block Who’s Following in the Footsteps of General Hospital’s Maura West
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress is one proud mama.
Since 1995, we’ve watched Maura West take daytime by storm. First, by breaking into the genre on As the World Turns, where she played Carly for 15 years, then a stint on The Young and the Restless as Diane, followed by her current General Hospital role as Port Charles’ multifaceted Ava. However, West is also a mom of four — and a very proud one at that.
The ABC soap actress posted a photo of her “amazing daughter” Kate onstage in the role of Electra in Orestes at Purchase College, State University of New York. In Orestes, which follows the goings-on of children without adults, Orestes, Elektra, and Pylades try, but often fail, to build and maintain order to determine what’s right from wrong.
“Kate is just an absolute savage onstage… funny and raw and vulnerable and steely all at once,” West proudly cheered. “Look out for this one!”
We’ve said it before, if she’s anything like her mama, Kate will go far! And fellow castmate Wally Kurth (Ned) agreed and stated in the comments, “Just like her mama.” Lydia Look (Selina) simply sent her some “love,” and former General Hospital actress and Young & Restless vet Michelle Stafford (ex-Nina; Phyllis) passed along some as well in the form of a heart emoji.
And this isn’t the first time Kate has taken the stage… back in 2020, West shared another pic of her “incredibly talented daughter” delivering a “savage performance.”
We send Kate a big congrats on her latest work of art and can’t wait to see what role she takes on next.
