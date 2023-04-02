Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Let the wild speculation begin!

If you spent any time on the internet over the past few days, you know that everyone from longtime fans to former stars have been sending “birthday” wishes to General Hospital. After all, it’s not every day that a show marks it’s 60th anniversary. (In fact, it’s only once every 21, 915 days, to be precise!)

At least one of those well-wishers served their congrats with a side order of sass, however. Ron Carlivati — the current Days of Our Lives headwriter who formerly served in that position at General Hospital — got tongues wagging when he posted a decidedly pointed message to his Instagram feed.

“Happy 60th anniversary to General Hospital,” he wrote, “a show I started watching when I was 10 years old. I grew up on the Quartermaines and the Scorpios and Anna Devane and Heather Webber and Lucy Coe and countless others, and my love for all these characters eventually led me to write soaps for a living.”

As he continued, things got a bit… snarkier. “There are so many wonderful, talented people in Port Charles, and I wouldn’t trade the experience for anything,” the scribe shared, “even though it ended on a sour note and there are certain individuals who owe me an apology that I’m pretty sure I will never get.”

Carlivati, you might recall, was hired to helm General Hospital back in 2012. To say that this was a scary time for soap fans would be an understatement, given that ABC had only just axed One Life to Live and All My Children, making the soap he’d been hired to write the network’s only surviving drama.

Although Carlivati would be replaced as headwriter few years later — clearing the way for his move to Days— many fans credit him with seeing the show through an incredibly difficult period and helping to keep the long-running soap on the airwaves.

As for the reference to apologies he’s owed, it’s no secret that as Carlivati was exiting the show, several actors made comments that caused a bit of a stir. In fact, in accepting the 2015 Writers Guild Association award for Best Writing in Daytime Serials, the scribe — who had by that time left General Hospital — publicly acknowledged remarks made by Anthony Geary (ex-Luke).

“We told an origin story about one of the most popular characters on daytime television,” Carlivati said in his acceptance speech. “At the time, [Geary] told me it was his favorite storyline in his entire 37 year run on the show. Shortly after this, however, he became disenchanted with my writing and for some strange reason refused to acknowledge that we ever even met, referring to me in interviews only as ‘the writer.'”

Maurice Benard (Sonny) would use the same term to refer to Carlivati in a less than glowing fashion. During a fan event in the fall of 2015, Benard said, “As you guys know… we got rid of the writer. I’m not one to bash but the thing with him was, obviously, he wasn’t a fan of mine… and that’s a stupid thing.”

