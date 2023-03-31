1 / 39 <p><em>Young & Restless</em> basically dashed our last hopes of ever seeing Doug Davidson return as Paul when the character skipped Genoa City’s bicentennial celebration to spend time with daughter Heather in Portugal.</p>

2 / 39 <p>We’d made no secret of the fact that we were 100 percent in favor of <em>General Hospital</em> pairing Josslyn with Dex… which only made us feel crummier when William Lipton and Eden McCoy left it all on the floor (of Kelly’s Diner) as her character admitted to his that what they’d had… would not be returning.</p>

3 / 39 <p>When <em>Days of Our Lives</em> had Alex and Allie hit the sheets again — this time without her girlfriend — we assumed that in true soap style, Johnny’s twin would wind up pregnant. Instead, she promptly left town in the least dramatic fashion possible. (Dare we hope she’s out there, somewhere, about to provide Henry with a sibling?) </p>

4 / 39 <p>The mere <em>suggestion</em> that <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> might allow Taylor and Brooke to swear off not only Ridge but men in general set off a fan frenzy the likes of which we haven’t seen in… ever? Love is love, folks. Yet it generated a whole lotta hate mail. (<a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-bold-and-the-beautiful/news/657061/bold-beautiful-brooke-taylor-lesbian-romance-reaction/" target="_blank">Read as much as you can bear here.</a>)</p>

5 / 39 <p>Season 5 of <em>Yellowstone</em> pressed pause on New Year’s Day with Jamie and Beth plotting one another’s murders… but not actually <em>doing</em> anything. Sure, she clocked him with a rock, but if we had a nickel for every time she’d hit him with something, we’d be as rich as big daddy John. As midseason finales go, it was grade ZZZ.</p>

6 / 39 <p>The level of commitment — heck, the level of <em>interest</em> — that <em>Young & Restless</em> playboy Billy showed as he and Lily ended their relationship made us wonder anew why we’d ever invested in the pairing in the first place. We’ve switched from white to red wine with more conflicted feelings (and more feelings, period).</p>

7 / 39 <p>We’ll give <em>General Hospital</em> that Britt’s swan song was dramatic: The terminally ill doctor’s life was cut short by a close encounter with The Hook. But why on earth would you kill off a character with as much potential as Obrecht’s daughter when c’mon, ya never know, Kelly Thiebaud <em>might</em> want to return someday.</p>

8 / 39 <p>Since nobody but nobody believed that <em>Days of Our Lives</em> was really killing off Marlena, Kayla and Kate, was there any reason to care? Oh, and not for nothin’, but just once, we’d like to see a soap not depict heaven as an all-white affair.</p>

9 / 39 <p>Understandably, <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> fans lost their minds when Bill <em>seemed</em> to lose his by taking up with merry murderess Sheila. But hey, at least ya have to admit the show threw a real jaw-dropper of a shock at us… especially once we found out what the tycoon was really up to!</p>

10 / 39 <p>Not “best” as in it made sense or anything, mind you. <em>Grey’s Anatomy</em> had had Meredith all set to move to Minnesota when daughter Zola’s anxiety changed their destination to Massachusetts. (What? Huh?) However, we’re still A-OK with Ellen Pompeo’s departure because it paves the way for more of the new class of residents that have pumped fresh blood into the long-running drama.</p>

11 / 39 <p>From the gorgeous ceremony to the drama which unfolded the second it was over, <em>General Hospital </em>scored big-time with the nuptials of Curtis and Portia. </p>

12 / 39 <p>Not a single eyebrow was raised when <em>Young & Restless’ </em>Fen strolled in and introduced his boyfriend, Trey. Well, not in Genoa City, anyway. Viewers were somewhat surprised, given that Fen had apparently come out (and found love) off screen! </p>

13 / 39 <p>On one hand, <em>General Hospital</em> picked a culprit that made sense to be The Hook. On the other, it was awfully coincidental that Heather had just happened to have turned back up on the canvas around the time the murders began.</p>

14 / 39 <p>We didn’t know <em>what</em> to say about the bananas sci-fi stories that <em>Days of Our Lives</em> was telling at the start of 2023. But then an ice-cream scoop played a part in deprogramming <span style="text-decoration: line-through">Jake</span> Stefan, and suddenly, we got it: The soap’s not a soap anymore, it’s a comedy.</p>

15 / 39 <p><em>Bold & Beautiful</em> got the reaction that it wanted by making it appear that Taylor had committed suicide: We were scared. But it also got one that it couldn’t have wanted, as viewers took issue with the cheap treatment of a grave matter.</p>

16 / 39 <p>We wanted to order a neuro consult for Simone after<em> Grey’s Anatomy</em> had her stop mid-hookup with adorably devoted Lucas to not only give her jerky ex-fiancé the time of day but a “yes” to his latest marriage proposal. </p>

17 / 39 <p>Did anyone not see a “Who’s the daddy?” twist coming on <em>Young & Restless</em> when the show had Sally enjoy one last romp with Adam before committing herself to Nick?</p>

18 / 39 <p>The moment <em>General Hospital</em> revealed that Nina was Willow’s birth mom, we all rolled our eyes, assuming that the ailing young woman’s longtime sparring partner would be the one to save her life. So imagine our surprise when tests revealed that Nina <em>wasn’t</em> a match for Michael’s babymama! </p>

19 / 39 <p><em>Bold & Beautiful</em> had a judge allow Douglas to decide whether he wanted to live with Hope or Thomas… and the little boy chose Steffy. What if he’d picked Big Bird or Barney? Would her honor have let him move in with <em>anybody</em> he wanted?</p>

20 / 39 <p>Need to cure a seemingly fatal illness? Turn back the hands of time? Heck, maybe you — like <em>Days of Our Lives’ </em>Megan — just need a partner in crime who won’t sass you like that mouthy Dr. Rolf. Have we got just the orchid for you! </p>

21 / 39 <p>Once <em>Young & Restless</em> had Victoria start hitting on Nate, we realized that we’d been right all along to suspect that Newman Enterprises has no HR department.</p>

22 / 39 <p>We assumed that everyone from Michael to Drew to <em>General Hospital</em> fans would blast Carly for doing everything in her power to keep Willow and Nina from discovering they were mother and daughter. Yet the deceptive diva emerged from the mess almost entirely unscathed! </p>

23 / 39 <p>Can anyone explain to us what role, exactly, <em>Bold & Beautiful </em>dressmaker Ridge played in busting Sheila? Far as we can tell, he abandoned his family in order to hang out with Bill and Agent Chen, neither of whom really seemed to need his help. </p>

24 / 39 <p>Ever since <em>Days of Our Lives’ </em>Tripp and Wendy crossed paths on <em>Beyond Salem: Chapter Two</em> back in the summer of 2022, we’ve been waiting for them to get together. Yes, she’s with Johnny, but they’re never on, and Tripp is just sitting there, adorable as ever… </p>

25 / 39 <p>Would <em>Young & Restless</em> never let any of Lauren’s friends on <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> tell her that Sheila Carter is alive and as homicidal as ever?</p>

26 / 39 <p><em>General Hospital</em> has made the extremely good decision to remove Dex’s shirt at every opportunity. Chilling at the Metro Court pool? Take it off. Injured in the line of duty? Take it off. Sexytime? Well, duh.</p>

27 / 39 <p>For months, <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> had Sheila leering in vain at Deacon. He only took her to bed the first time because he thought she was someone else. He tried desperately to get her to vacate his hovel. And after all that, the show attempted to sell us on them as some kind of star-crossed couple? Eh, no. They are many things, but Romeo and Juliet, they ain’t.</p>

28 / 39 <p><em>Days of Our Lives</em> was renewed by Peacock for not just another season but two more. We’ll drink to that!</p>

29 / 39 <p>From the moment Daniel returned to Genoa City, it was pretty obvious that <em>Young & Restless </em>was going to give his pairing with Lily another try. So far, we like what we see. The real test will be whether the show addresses their past issues and allows us to see them move into a new dynamic. </p>

30 / 39 <p>Asked for a second time to step into the loafers of <em>General Hospital </em>pot-stirrer Nikolas, Adam Huss did such a good job that many fans suggested he be given a longer-term shot at the role, should the opportunity arise. Speaking of Huss… </p>

31 / 39 <p>Only a few weeks after wrapping his brief <em>General Hospital</em> sting, <em>Bold & Beautiful </em>reminded us that back in 2002, Huss had played one of Sheila’s more memorable victims… not only because of Lance’s aversion to buttoned shirts but also because of his death by swarming bees!</p>

32 / 39 <p>Not since <em>Young & Restless</em>‘ Leanna Love has a character been so perfectly suited to the role of gossip columnist as is <em>Days of Our Lives’ </em>Leo. </p>

33 / 39 <p>When at long, <em>long</em> last, <em>General Hospital</em> let Spencer and Trina have their first kiss, it was everything we had hoped it would be and more. Which is pretty miraculous, considering how amazing we hoped it would be!</p>

34 / 39 <p>Maybe <em>General Hospital</em> was inspired by the Emmy <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> scored for John McCook with Eric’s erectile dysfunction story. But we really could’ve done without seeing nefarious Victor suffer the same fate. (Although having it be a result of Selina’s meddling <em>was </em>amusing!) </p>

35 / 39 <p>From the special guests to Phyllis’ meltdown — not to mention the reveal of her unexpected marriage to Jeremy Stark — <em>Young & Restless </em>pulled out all the stops as the soap marked its 50th anniversary in high style. </p>

36 / 39 <p>Apparently, <em>Bold & Beautiful </em>black sheep Thomas is the only designer out there capable of capturing the essence of the Hope For the Future line. That’s good for him but crazy bad for the company! </p>

37 / 39 <p>Sorry, but ask any <em>Days of Our Lives</em> viewer and they’ll tell you that “Harris and Hope” simply doesn’t roll off the tongue the way “Bo and Hope” does. </p>

38 / 39 <p>At first, we assumed <em>General Hospital </em>was having Esme fake her amnesia. But thanks to fantastic performances by Avery Kristen Pohl, we can’t help but feel sorry for Ace’s mom as one person after another fills her in on just how hateful she was. Can we keep this version of the character? </p>