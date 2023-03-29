Credit: ChrisD, Howard Wise, Jill Johnson/JPI

The ABC soap family is “completely heartbroken.”

Soaps.com is keeping the General Hospital family in our thoughts today as they mourn one of their own. N’Neka Garland, who was a producer with the ABC soap from 2015-2023, and prior to that, an assistant to the executive producer in the early 2000s, has passed away. She meant so much to her ABC family that they even named a character after her, N’Neka, the bartender at The Savoy.

Laura Wright (Carly) took to Instagram to pay tribute to their “shining star” and recalled how her smile lit up a room and her laughter brought so much joy. “You had the gift of making everyone feel like they were your favorite,” she expressed. “I feel so, so lucky to have known you.” She thought back to times spent with Garland, who “truly cared about everyone,” and stated, “My heart is really, really sad tonight. And those who knew N’Neka – they understand.”

Wright’s daytime peers expressed their sadness as well in the comments, including Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden), who shared, “N’Neka was the kindest. I loved her,” as Nicolas Bechtel (ex-Spencer) admitted, “This one hurts, may she rest in peace.” Sydney Mikayla (ex-Trina) also expressed how heartbroken she was, as did Hudson West (ex-Jake), who stated, “I am completely heartbroken! Loved N’Neka and will miss her very much. She was the best, she was beautiful and will be missed.” Days of Our Lives’ Brandon Barash (Stefan; ex-Johnny) added, “This shattered me today,” and Kristen Alderson (ex-Kiki) agreed, “I’m devastated.”

Soaps.com sends Garland’s family, friends, and everyone at General Hospital our deepest condolences.

