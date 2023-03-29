Aw, No: General Hospital Just Began the Heartbreaking Process of Dealing With Sonya Eddy’s Passing On Screen
We knew that this day was coming. But that doesn’t make its arrival any easier.
After General Hospital scene stealer Sonya Eddy passed away on December 19, 2022, at just 55 years old, it was only a matter of time before ABC’s resurgent soap had to address Epiphany’s absence. Now we know what befell of the character, a fan favorite since her debut in 2006.
In the March 28 episode, Elizabeth placed a phone call to her fellow nurse. But instead of Epiphany, a state trooper answered… and explained that he had bad news. In a special airing Wednesday, March 29, General Hospital will pay tribute to both Epiphany and her portrayer at a memorial service attended by the actress’ real-life friend, Community vet Yvette Nicole Brown.
The timing of the inevitable reveal that Port Charles had lost Epiphany was deliberate, executive producer Frank Valentini tells Soap Opera Digest. “We wanted it to come before the Nurses Ball so that you can experience all the sadness and the grief, and then we can move on to celebrating the ball…
“I don’t want to ruin too much of the surprise,” he adds, “but Epiphany is a very pivotal person in the Nurses Ball as well, so it’s almost like it’s Part 2” of the tribute.
