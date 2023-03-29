GENERAL HOSPITAL - gallery - 12/13/18 Sonya Eddy plays Epiphany on ABC's "General Hospital" airing Monday-Friday, 3-4 p.m., ET, on the ABC Television Network. GH18 (Walt Disney Television/Todd Wawrychuk) SONYA EDDY
Credit: Walt Disney Television

We knew that this day was coming. But that doesn’t make its arrival any easier.

After General Hospital scene stealer Sonya Eddy passed away on December 19, 2022, at just 55 years old, it was only a matter of time before ABC’s resurgent soap had to address Epiphany’s absence. Now we know what befell of the character, a fan favorite since her debut in 2006.

Related Story

In the March 28 episode, Elizabeth placed a phone call to her fellow nurse. But instead of Epiphany, a state trooper answered… and explained that he had bad news. In a special airing Wednesday, March 29, General Hospital will pay tribute to both Epiphany and her portrayer at a memorial service attended by the actress’ real-life friend, Community vet Yvette Nicole Brown.

GENERAL HOSPITAL - The Nurse's Ball will begin airing Thursday, May 8, 2014 on Walt Disney Television via Getty Images's "General Hospital." The Emmy-winning daytime drama "General Hospital" airs Monday-Friday (2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., ET) on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network. GH14(Photo by Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Epiphany’s presence will still be felt at the Nurses Ball.

Credit: Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

The timing of the inevitable reveal that Port Charles had lost Epiphany was deliberate, executive producer Frank Valentini tells Soap Opera Digest. “We wanted it to come before the Nurses Ball so that you can experience all the sadness and the grief, and then we can move on to celebrating the ball…

“I don’t want to ruin too much of the surprise,” he adds, “but Epiphany is a very pivotal person in the Nurses Ball as well, so it’s almost like it’s Part 2” of the tribute.

Read what Eddy’s friends and castmates have to say about her in the below photo gallery.