"Sonya was a versatile, hardworking and extremely talented actor. At one point, I counted her recurring on four different TV shows at the same time. Funny, down-to-earth and always up for anything — this clip from our 2016 lip-sync battle perfectly captures that. It's been an honor, Sonya." (Watch the clip here.)

"So saddened to hear we lost Sonya last night. She was everything an actor should be and everything a human can aspire to be," tweeted the actor, who once played her love interest on the show. "So kind, impeccably funny, crazy thoughtful and just the sweetest. I'm so grateful we were friends. Rest in power."

"I always loved when Sonya looked at me like this," the Emmy winner said, referring to the photo he shared via Twitter. (See it here.) "We had a very sweet connection, and she always made me laugh."

"Sonya… that look," the Emmy winner said, remarking on the photo in her Instagram post. "You are the ultimate truth detector. Your warmth, my god your laugh, your hugs… you will be greatly missed. I love you so much. Rest in peace."

"There were so many reasons to love you, Sonya. Your laugh was infectious, your sense of humor, on point. Your professionalism, even while in physical pain, was amazing to me. Your humility and gratitude is something that I will never forget. But mostly I love you because you were my friend. I'm still in shock but grateful I got to see you the other day. I know that you've missed your dad, so I like to think that you and he are catching up. Love you, ma."

"God bless you, Sonya, in heaven. You are loved by so many. You were always an inspiration. So talented and so very special. I will miss your beautiful shining presence."

"I feel so much shock and sadness. I would seek Sonya out for hugs because she gave the best ones. And I would tell her that every single time I was lucky enough to get one from her. I was thinking last night that I never saw her in anything but a happy mood. She spread joy at all times. I will miss her."

"Crushed to learn of the passing of Sonya Eddy. She was one of the good ones. We got along instantly and easily, and she always had a smile and a joke and a hug. I have missed her since we all scattered to the winds… and I will miss her more now. Rest now, love."

"Ya know, along the way, in this business you meet some good people, but every now and then, you meet some great people," the Emmy winner Instagrammed. "That was Sonya. A gorgeous, full-of-life woman. What a loss for us. Rest in power, beauty."

"I am beyond shocked and saddened at the loss of a wonderfully talented… actress and friend, Sonya Eddy. Condolences to all who know and love [her]. May she rest in peace."

"I just cannot let myself believe that this beautiful, incredible, hilarious, super-talented amazing soul is no longer with us," tweeted the actor, a veteran of Felicity, Alias and Heroes. "I'm so lucky I got to work with her. I was hoping it was just the beginning."

"Sonya… This is a sad day for us at General Hospital. Wishing you godspeed. You brought love and laughter to everything you did… Keep singing. Rest in peace."

"I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible Sonya Eddy. I truly loved her, not only as an actress but as a friend. The lights in the hub of the nurse's station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set. On behalf of the entire General Hospital cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends and fans. She will be very missed."

"RIP, Sonya, you will be so missed. What a sense of humor she had. So sad. General Hospital will never be the same."

"At a loss for words. Devastated. Sonya is one of the greatest. We worked together for a long time," Instagrammed the Emmy winner, now Harris on Days of Our Lives, with a smile, "and we had so much fun. I cherished our on-screen relationship but our off-screen relationship much more. Kindred spirits. There was not a time we did not laugh. Sonya always made me laugh, and she would never let me pass without a big hug. Sonya — I hate using 'was' — is an incredible light. She touched so many with her talent and just who she is. She will be missed. Prayers and love to her family."

"My heart is heavy with this loss. Sending light to all who loved Sonya and everyone she touched."

"I'm so shocked to hear about Sonya Eddy passing! She was such a bright light in my time on General Hospital, and my heart is with her family and loved ones. I'll miss laughing with you on set, Sonya."

Eddy was "honestly such a lovely lovely woman," tweeted the former Port Charles resident. "Kindhearted. Passionate. Loved [the show]. Very, very sad to hear this horrible, horrible news. Very shocking. Every so often, something reminds us just how fast and precious life is. RIP, Sonya. You'll be missed terribly."

"… I want express my shock and sadness for the unexpected loss, last night, of my co-worker, friend and simply beautiful soul, Sonya Eddy. [She] was truly beloved [at the show]. Her presence on set would instantly calm and at the same time light up the place. Sonya was solid. Not a false note in her warm groundedness. A hug from Sonya was a spiritual experience. Her hugs were motherly, sisterly and full of her heart, which was huge. Sonya was compassionate, generous and wickedly wry. She got it. She got me. Sonya was a fellow lib and a seeker of justice for others. But she did it quietly and with dignity, while egging me on from the sidelines. 'Go get 'em, Nance,' she'd say. Sonya used her time on earth to love and be loved. She was just plain lovely. I can only assume that she was lifted up last night as she lifted up others, and that there were welcome arms around her to take her on to her new journey. Rest in love and power, Ebony — personal joke between us; she'll get it," the Emmy winner concluded with a laugh. "You were seen, appreciated and loved."