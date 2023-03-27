General Hospital’s Wes Ramsey Back at Work: First Photo
At long last, the ABC soap actor has something to share…
It’s been a hot minute since we’ve seen General Hospital alum Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter) in — or outside of — Port Charles. However, to kick off the week, the former ABC soap star announced that he’s currently working on something new. Unfortunately, Peter isn’t coming back from the dead but it looks as though fans might be able to see more from the star, as he’s cooking up something in Vermont.
Ramsey posted a photo as he smiled for the camera, decked out in cool shades, a warm sweater and winter coat and revealed, “Having an adventure on location in the beautiful wilderness of Vermont,” and went on to say, “Doing what you love will always inspire gratitude for what remains still in this life,” along with hashtags to let everyone know that he’s “still here” and “still dreaming.”
Fans were so excited and shared their congrats in the comments. While one follower, Janet Marie, cheered, “Awesome! I keep checking to see if you are in anything. Can’t wait to see whatever project you are in,” another, Robin Riedlinger, shared, “You look good… I wish you could come back as another character on General Hospital.”
We last saw Peter in December 2022, when Anna watched as he took his last breath in Switzerland after having kidnapped Maxie. And though Peter did come back from the dead, after having been locked in a freezer, months later, everyone who Peter had terrorized was happy that his reign had finally ended.
We wish Ramsey the best and will update our readers when more information about his “adventure” is revealed.
For now, open a newly-updated album of General Hospital cast portraits in the gallery below.