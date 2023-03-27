General Hospital Preview: Anna Fears Victor May Be Onto Their Plan — While Laura’s Troubled by an Incident on the Pier
You don’t want to miss a single minute.
In General Hospital’s preview for the week of March 27 – 31, Anna and Valentin’s plan may be headed south. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.
At the safe house, Valentin says Victor will be convinced the fake necklace is real when he sees the false code, but he doesn’t sound convinced. Meanwhile, in his suite at the Metro Court, Victor examines the replica that Eileen delivered to him. She foolishly asks Victor, “Are we done here,” hoping this ends her involvement with Victor. He replies, “On the contrary my dead, we’re just getting started!”
Back at the safe house, Lucy declares, “This is bad.” Is she talking about Victor or the latest news about the Nurses Ball? Lucy agreed to stay put in the safehouse only because she was giving orders to Maxie to plan the ball the way she sees fit. Meanwhile, something must have gone wrong with their plan, as Anna worries, “Victor is onto us.”
Also coming up, Brook Lynn declares, “You don’t want to miss a single minute!” The camera pans to Curtis looking at Marshall, who appears deep in thought. Last week, Marshall contacted Stella to get his old medical records, which Stella’s sister hung onto. Elsewhere, on Pier 55, Laura, with Sonny by her side, appears disturbed by something she sees.
