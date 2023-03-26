Credit: ABC screenshot

It’s almost time for the Nurses Ball and the red carpet arrivals.

In General Hospital’s preview for what’s to come, a familiar face returns to the Nurses Ball red carpet. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.

It’s that time of year again, time for the Nurses Ball on General Hospital! The last time there was a ball was back in 2020, and due to the pandemic, it looked a bit different with the ball being a telethon rather than a large event where people gathered and showed off their fancy dresses and dined together. Now it’s back to its original glory, and just in time for General Hospital’s 60th anniversary on the air, and according to how the show is referring to it, the hospital’s 60th year in operation. The ball is will begin the first week of April, as the ABC soap premiered on April 1, 1963. However before the big event, General Hospital spoilers indicate on Wednesday, March 29 the show will honor the passing of Sonya Eddy who played Epiphany Johnson.

As for what you can expect at the ball? Fashion, musical performances, and a whole lot of drama! There will also be some familiar faces, including Chandra Wilson who returns to General Hospital as former WXPC fashion editor Sydney Val Jean, now the east coast editor at Crimson Magazine. Many know Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey on Grey’s Anatomy. We last saw her character back in 2019 when she also hosted the red carpet show.

This year “Sprina” fans are in for a treat, per the clip above. As Sydney is interviewing Spencer on the carpet, Spencer can’t take his eyes off Trina, and it doesn’t go unnoticed. Syndey glances over at a beaming Trina who has a huge smile on her face, looks back at Spencer who is equally giddy, and we can just hear that Miranda Bailey voice of Wilson’s saying, “Well, okay!” in our heads.

Before you go, check out our gallery of General Hospital official cast portraits.

Video: General Hospital/ABC