General Hospital’s Kelly Monaco and Rebecca Herbst Get Candid
The topic is one that will be especially familiar to you. And you. And you. And…
As the 60th anniversary of General Hospital draws ever closer, it’s not just streamers being hung, balloons being inflated and champagne bottles being chilled. Nope, as the occasion nears, leading ladies Kelly Monaco (Sam) and Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth) took advantage of it to get reflective about the group that has for decades kept ABC’s lone remaining drama off life support: you, its devoted audience.
“What makes the fans special,” Monaco suggested in an interview that you can watch below, “is they’re passionate. They really care. They fight for the characters. They fight what they want.”
“Through thick or thin,” Herbst agreed.
View this post on Instagram
Over the years, the actresses’ on-screen alter egos have now and then done… mm, let’s say some questionable things, whether Sam was standing by and watching as Liz’s son was kidnapped or Liz was walking down the aisle with a man that she believed to be Sam’s “late” husband. (He wasn’t, but that’s a whole other story for a whole other day!)
Nevertheless, their supporters have never wavered. “My fans have had my back in my tumultuous situations more than once,” Monaco marveled. “They will go to bat for me like no other.”
“Always. Always,” said Herbst, adding that “they are the most loyal group you will ever find.”
