Get Your First Look at General Hospital Alum Michael Blake Kruse’s Precious Newborn: ‘You Are Pure Love’
The former daytime star added another member to his beautiful family.
We are happy to report that General Hospital alum Michael Blake Kruse (ex-Rory) and his wife Cara welcomed their second child into the world, a little boy they named Zion Blake Kruse. The former ABC soap actor announced the news on social media and included five photos of their precious son.
“Happy Birthday, baby boy!” Kruse cheered. “You are pure love.”
The pics, taken from the hospital, featured baby Zion all wrapped up in a receiving blanket, followed by one with his proud parents and a few separately with his daddy and mommy.
Last September, the couple broke the news that they were expecting in the sweetest way… by sharing a picture of daughter Harlow wearing a shirt that read “big sis.” Since the shirt was pink, we debated whether or not it had been a clue that they were expecting another girl but clearly that wasn’t the case!
Later in October, during their “favorite time of the year in L.A.,” he shared fall photos from Underwood Family Farms with Cara showing off her baby bump and Harlow having fun in the pumpkin patch.
Now that little Zion has joined the fold, we send the entire family much love and happiness as they set out on this new chapter as four.
