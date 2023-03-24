Credit: ABC

Honestly, that’s a perfectly natural response!

The big General Hospital anniversary is almost here (as if you didn’t know) and that means the stars have been out spreading the good word of Port Charles — especially the beloved vets like Finola Hughes who are just full of juicy stories from their time on the show!

The actress stopped by Good Morning America the other day to chat with co-host Robin Roberts, who admitted that when she was in college she was such a General Hospital fan, she’d arrange her class schedule around watching it. Hughes said she’s heard that a lot over the years, and credited the show’s ability to provide real-life stories like dealing with Alzheimer’s and HIV/AIDs alongside more fantastical fare like revisiting the Ice Princess.

In other words, there’s something for everyone! But there are limits to the fantasy stuff and there was one story that stumped even a pro like Hughes. And we’re sure long-time General Hospital devotees know exactly what storyline she’s referring to!

“So one day, I was given a script,” she shared with Roberts, “and they said, “OK, so what we’re gonna do is we’re going to bring an alien into your garage.’ And I said, ‘An alien? What do you mean?’ ‘Oh, from outer space.’ Like an actual alien!”

Yup, she’s talking about Casey the alien, played to perfection by Bradley Lockerman! He wooed Anna a bit, befriended a young Robin and tracked down the crystal that would send him back home.

And in the process, “he lived in my garage and had a lot of questions about life on planet earth,” Hughes continued with no shortage of amusement. “And he was an extraordinarily handsome alien.”

That he was! As you can see right below.

“I literally took the script and put it on the coffee table and was like, ‘I don’t know what to do with that.'”

Well, she did exactly what she was supposed to do and made it work! At the time, Casey’s storyline was certainly divisive, but it’s hard to look back at it now without a certain amount of bemused fondness. With that said, unlike the Ice Princess, it’s probably not a storyline we need to revisit in today’s General Hospital.

Check out the entire GMA clip below, as Hughes also chats about how she’s able to learn her scripts and the why she thinks “Vanna” caught on so well with the fans.

We're celebrating the 60th anniversary of @GeneralHospital with the one and only @finolahughes! pic.twitter.com/SU2F8jRpPN — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 21, 2023

Who remembers the days of Casey the alien? Was there any other story over the years that made you stop and wonder just what in the world was going on?

Check out Hughes and the rest of the General Hospital cast in their gorgeously updated cast photos!