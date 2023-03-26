Credit: Crown Media United States LLC

The former ABC soap star opens an album full of memories.

General Hospital alum Vanessa Marcil (ex-Brenda) recently posted a slew of pics to celebrate a very special girl on her birthday, her partner MC’s daughter Riley. Referring to her as their “angel daughter,” the former ABC soap star reflected on the years that have past and the love shared among their family.

“It’s been the honor of our lives to laugh with you, to hold your hand in the dark, the light, the dreams that bear witness to the true love between a daughter and her father,” Marcil expressed then vowed, “Till the end of time.”

The nine photos captured beautiful moments between Riley and Marcil’s son Kass, as well as one with her proud dad, and others of MC with the two kids, plus a group shot of the parents with their oh-so-loved boy and girl.

And last week, Marcil sent Kass a heartfelt message on his 21st milestone birthday and shared, “I love you more than life. My son. Fly free,” to which her former castmate Finola Hughes (Anna) replied, “Being a mother… love it so much.”

And last year, the actress announced that it was “official,” their “two rock stars” had left the nest.

Soaps.com sends Riley and Kass a happy belated birthday and we hope that they enjoyed their days!

