Our condolences to Brown and her whole family.

It seems like the drug crisis, in recent years, has touched nearly every family in one way or another. From oxycodone to fentanyl, it’s ripped families apart and killed far too many people. And now, it sadly seems, it’s hit a beloved soap opera vet in one of the worst ways possible.

Soap hopper Sarah Joy Brown took to Twitter to say farewell to her “Cousin Sean” after he “traveled onward.”

“He struggled throughout his life with addiction to amphetamines,” General Hospital‘s Claudia and original Carly shared, “and fentanyl has killed him. He was kind and generous to me. He was imperfect. I loved him nonetheless and will miss his ridiculous laugh.”

It wasn’t, however, just a tweet to share the news and perhaps find comfort in grieving with others. Brown also had a message for folks.

“If you’re struggling,” she urged, “please seek help.”

So often our family is imperfect, but that doesn’t mean we love them any less. No one should have to lose loved ones to addiction, but it’s a sad reality for far too many folks. And for those struggling through addiction, as Brown urged, it’s never too late to seek out or ask for help.

Our thoughts are with the actress and her family in this tough time, and we can only hope that her message can reach someone who needs it.

