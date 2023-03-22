General Hospital Preview: Carly and Nina Bury the Hatchet — and *Not* in One Another’s Backs!
We never thought we’d see the day.
There are a few things that General Hospital viewers can probably all agree are highly unlikely, things like Sonny giving up “the business,” Carly admitting that she’s wrong, “Sprina” failing to make our hearts swell and anybody leaving behind a bite of chili at Kelly’s. But from this list of near-impossibilities, we apparently are going to have to scratch one item, because — are you sitting down? — mortal enemies Carly and Nina are on the verge of making nice.
It all does down in the Friday, March 31, episode — so we have time to brace ourselves for the shock. Spoilers released by ABC reveal that Carly and Nina manage to put aside their differences. “Inconceivable!” you say? Hey, we agree. And yet!
There Can Only Be One Reason
Considering that Carly kept from Nina the fact that Nelle was her daughter — and that she had died — Nina kept from Carly the fact that Sonny was alive and well and her new boyfriend, “Mike,” and then Carly kept from Nina that Willow was her daughter, too, it would take nothing short of a miracle to get these two saying anything to one another that wasn’t an insult. Unless…
Yep, the only reason they could possibly be calling a truce, even temporarily, is for Willow’s sake. Carly loves Michael’s significant other like a daughter. And Nina? She’s love the chance to love Willow like a daughter. Which, no one needs reminding, she is.
What do you think? Will the rivals be able to become friends… or at least frenemies? Hit the comments with your reaction to this shocker after checking out the 2023 additions to our collection of General Hospital cast portraits below.