The soap vet was so excited — and she captured it on video.

Fans have been waiting for Lulu to wake up from the coma, as have many in Port Charles, but the moment General Hospital alum Emme Rylan has been waiting for surrounds her daughter Dakota — and it finally happened! The ABC soap fave recently shared a video on Instagram of her little girl, who turns six in June, as she made her way across the monkey bars successfully, which apparently has been the reason for their weekly trips to the park.

“We have been coming to the park every weekend for this moment right here!” Rylan cheered. “She was determined to make it across.”

And that she did, as other kids watched and played around her.

However, that wasn’t the only thing Dakota learned to do… Back in February, Rylan proudly shared another video of her daughter riding a bike with no training wheels.

One fan, Heather Huck Leiker, commented, “Yay! But, I think [it’s] already time for a bigger bike,” to which Rylan informed that the bike Dakota had been riding was one at school then replied, “How is she growing so fast?!”

You can’t stop time, and as many parents out there would probably agree, our little ones seem to grow up in a blink of an eye.

