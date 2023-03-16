General Hospital’s Jon Lindstrom Laments Cut Scenes With ‘Two Greats’: ‘It Happens a Lot’
It’s the nature of the business.
Fans were so excited when it was announced that General Hospital’s Jon Lindstrom (Kevin, ex-Ryan) would be appearing in Hulu’s original movie The Boston Strangler, starring David Dastmalchian as the infamous killer Albert DeSalvo. However, the ABC soap fave just revealed that won’t be the case, due to some cut scenes…
“While I’m saddened my work with two greats, Chris Cooper and Robert John Burke, found its way to the cutting room floor (it happens a lot, trust me) I saw the film at a terrific event last night,” Lindstrom stated then talked about Matt Ruskin’s 2023 “suspenseful, disturbing and timely true story of the corrosive and dangerous effects of apathy and sexism that are still being felt today.”
He credited the performances by everyone involved — from “top to bottom” — as being top-notch and the camera work was “exceptional,” along with beautiful original music. “I highly recommended it!” he added.
Back in February of last year, he shared a pic to tease that he’d finished filming a secret project. “Going to miss these people,” Lindstrom stated, while tagging Robert John Burke. “Now if they’d just let me keep this suit.”
In the end, while we won’t get to see him in the film, we’re dying to know… Did he get to keep the suit?
