The former ABC soap star sends a sweet message to her boy.

March 15, was a very special day for the son of General Hospital alum Vanessa Marcil (ex-Brenda). On Wednesday, Kassius Marcil-Green celebrated a milestone birthday — the big 21 — and his proud mom posted a sweet message for her boy, who she shares with Brian Austin Green of Beverly Hills, 90210 fame.

“You are 21, Kassius,” she began then recited a few quotes from Rumi, a 13th-century Persian poet: “Let yourself be silently drawn by the strange pull of what you really love… There is a candle in your heart, ready to be kindled… I closed my mouth and spoke to you in a hundred silent ways.”

“I love you more than life,” Marcil expressed. “My son. Fly free…”

Not only did her post make our hearts melt, we couldn’t get over how grown up Kass is — and just how much he looks like both his mom and his dad.

In fact, he and his dad were working on a new project together, which Green posted about last October, “Working with Kass on a movie titled Rufus. Such a great experience!”

Seeing him side by side with his parents in both posts… well, our observation couldn’t be more apparent, and we hope Kass had a wonderful birthday and we look forward to seeing him involved in more projects in the future!

