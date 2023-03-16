Credit: Tasia Wells/Getty Images for Durkin's EcoLuxe Lounge

A familiar soapy face turned up in the actress’ fun pics.

It’s been quite some time since we’ve seen photos of General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly) with her longtime boyfriend Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter) on social media. But not to fear, the couple is still going strong and resurfaced earlier this week — along with a familiar soapy face. Anyone who has followed the past adventures of the stars knows that they love tennis, and Wright gave us a peek into their latest outing at the BNP Paribas Open, which took place at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

The actress shared how the first day with her “handsome fella” was simply “perfect” and posted an adorable shot of the couple, along with one of the tennis court.

And Ramsey posted a pic of his own to thank the Tennis Channel “for the incredible opportunity to experience world class.”

The following day, Wright thanked the network for “an amazing day” and expressed that they both had an absolute “blast.” This time, six photos were included in the post and one revealed that Wright and Ramsey had another couple in tow during their date. Smiling for the camera was none other than James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) and his wife Jocelyn.

Their castmate, Cameron Mathison (Drew) thought the double-date pics were “amazing” and Instagram follower Tina Shervinski gave a shoutout in the comments in regards to the “amazing photos of four amazing people.”

Hey, you never know who will turn up when scrolling through the stars’ social media pages and we’re glad we came upon these fun pics. Plus, it was nice to see Ramsey out and about again too!

