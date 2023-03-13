General Hospital Preview: Shots Are Fired as Sonny Discovers He Has a Powerful New Enemy
Sonny vows to find out who is after him and take care of them.
In General Hospital’s preview for the week of March 13 – 17, the old Sonny is back and in action as he’s caught in the crosshairs. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.
Last week, Dex was under the impression that Sonny was onto him as Sonny suddenly froze him out of an important meeting pertaining to the Pikeman shipment. Michael reassured him that if Sonny was onto him, he’d be dead already. Well, that’s reassuring.
When Dex questioned Sonny about being shut out, and that he was determined to prove his trust to his “boss,” Sonny explained the less he knew the less likely he would be blamed if things went wrong with the deal. However, he decided to test Dex by taking him to the warehouse the shipment was going to go through to look for vulnerabilities. Once there, a gunman opened fire on them, and Dex tackled Sonny to keep him out of the line of fire.
Coming up, Sonny and Dex make it through their ordeal, and Brick warns Sonny that he has a very powerful enemy. Kristina asks her dad how bad it is, but Sonny has no idea. Sonny promises a concerned-looking Carly that he’s going to find out what’s going on, and he’s going to stop it.
Are these simply enemies from the Pikeman group? Or could it be someone else? Months ago Jennifer Smith was talking to someone who wanted in on Sonny’s territory, and of course, there is also Austin and Mason’s boss who still hasn’t been identified. Plus there were warnings of a group out West looking to make a move in Port Charles. Which one could be Sonny’s new enemy?
