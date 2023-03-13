General Hospital’s Jonathan Jackson Reveals the ‘Labor of Love’ That’ll Be Music to Your Ears
The former ABC soap fave has a message for you.
Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
General Hospital fans of Jonathan Jackson (ex-Lucky) are in for a real treat… Not only is the former ABC soap star an actor, obviously, and a director, he’s a writer too. Yes, some are likely aware that he co-wrote the short film Crystal Clear back in 2000, but did you know that he released a new book?
Jackson took to his official Instagram page to remind everyone that his book, The Harrowing of Hell is available for purchase on Amazon, with the audio version on Audible, and shared, “My prayer is that this epic poem will aide you as a prayer meditation on the Mercy of God and the lengths the Light will go to rescue us from the darkness.”
More: Two worlds collide in new Hallmark premiere
He went on to express, “This was a labor of love,” and that it has an original soundtrack connected to it, one that he recorded in Ireland a few years back. “It’s kind of a dramatic work so I hope you get to check it out,” Jackson stated. “Much love.”
If that isn’t exciting enough, earlier this month Jackson announced that he would be reuniting with some of the cast for a big Nashville Reunion Tour. The event had been “in the works for a while” and he can’t wait to see fans in October!
And though we’d really love to see the actor bring Lucky back to Port Charles, we’ll all have to settle with reconnecting with him via his book and upcoming shows. So… join us as we send him the best and we hope his “epic poem” is music to your ears.
Before you go, take a look at our gallery below to see where Jackson ranked in General Hospital’s 40 greatest characters of all time.