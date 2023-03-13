General Hospital’s William deVry Set for Return to Our Screens: ‘Updates to Come’
Soap fave finally shared the news his fans have been waiting to hear.
Former General Hospital star William deVry finally shared the news his fans have been waiting to hear when he announced his return to our television screens by sharing a photo of a script in a social media post.
Last summer, deVry spoke out about his hopes to get back on our screens soon and noted he was waiting for “really good stuff”. It looks like he found it.
The actor, also known for his role as the Logan sister’s beloved brother, Storm, on Bold & Beautiful and the detestable Michael Cambias on All My Children, previously weighed in on a possible return to General Hospital as Julian Jerome at a panel one year ago. He reportedly said that he’d only come back for a short-term arc and cast a certain amount of doubt on being brought back at all considering his character appeared to be really most sincerely dead.
Given that outlook, it’s not too surprising then, that deVry’s announcement did not surround a comeback as Julian, but instead teased a juicy role in a primetime hit series.
In an Instagram post, deVry shared a photo of a script from the revamped Quantam Leap and captioned it simply, “Season 2. Updates to come.” The script looked to be from the third episode of the second season, which may be when he’s slated to make his debut, and was entitled, “Close Encounters”.
Soap actors on hand to offer enthusiasm and congratulations included Michelle Stafford (ex-Nina, General Hospital, Phyllis, Young & Restless), Bold & Beautiful’s Ashley Jones (Bridget), and his former All My Children co-star, Alicia Minshew (Kendall Hart).
No one was happier for him, however, than his lovely and supportive wife, soap vet Rebecca Staab (Guiding Light, Loving, Young & Restless, and ex-Elizabeth Barrington, Port Charles). She took to Twitter to cheer on her husband, reposting his script photo and enthusing, “Congrats to my beloved!”
Congrats to my beloved!! 🎉🥰 @WilliamdeVry1 #QuantumLeap https://t.co/CxKXcaxgS5
— Rebecca Staab (@rebeccastaab1) March 12, 2023
SOAPS can’t wait to bring you more information on William deVry’s return in the Quantum Leap revival, which is currently in the second half of its first season and airs Mondays on NBC and the next day on Peacock.