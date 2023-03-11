Credit: ABC

The character has it all: power, money, looks and a loving family. On second thought, make that “almost all.”

What do you give the guy who has nearly everything? The answer is clear as far as General Hospital star Chad Duell is concerned: What his handsome and hella-rich character needs is a buddy.

The One That Got Away

Jason was as much a father figure as a friend to Michael, but he used to have real pal in Chase. Alas, “we don’t talk much anymore,” the Emmy winner notes in character to Soap Opera Digest, adding with a laugh that the singing police detective is “too busy dancing or whatever he’s doing right now.”

All kidding aside, Duell wishes the show hadn’t dropped Michael and Chase’s bromance. “I would like for [them] to kind of rekindle that friendship,” he says. And it may be possible now that Chase has gotten over losing Willow to Michael.

Solo Act

Without Chase in the picture, Michael is left… eh, sorta flailing for a bestie. “Drew is older than Michael and they’re more like business partners, but I guess you could say Drew right now [is his closest pal] because he’s around him the most.”

With everything that Michael has going on in his life, his vendetta against dad Sonny and the life-or-death struggles of bride Willow, not to mention all of his moving and shaking in the business arena, he could use a confidant — somebody with whom he could have a beer and just let his hair down. “Michael needs more friends,” Duell agrees. “It’s kind of pathetic” that he doesn’t.

