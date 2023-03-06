Credit: ABC

Congratulations to the happy couple!

We didn’t even know that Chad Duell and girlfriend Luana Lucci were expecting until March 6, when the mom-to-be posted to Instagram photos from their creative gender reveal. “We are adding a new member to the Duell family,” she exclaimed. “We are having a baby boy!”

In a post of his own, the General Hospital leading man cheered, “Lil’ Duell coming September 2023… stay tuned.”

Great Expectations

Ah, things move pretty quickly when a couple is in love. It was just this past October that Soaps.com first reported on that Michael’s portrayer was dating the Brazilian model and flight attendant. And by next October, they’ll be parents.

Nine months after the Emmy winner’s split from fiancée Courtney Hope, aka Sally on The Young and the Restless, he opened up to on-screen dad Maurice Benard (Sonny) during an episode of State of Mind. If you split from the partner with whom you’ve been for years, as Duell had, “there’s two ways you can go with it,” he said. “You can try to fill the void, rush something to try to feel ‘better’ about yourself, but what you’re doing is you’re just going back to your comfortable state of your identity being in a relationship.

“People do that a lot,” he added. “They’re heartbroken or they feel pain, and they want to jump back into something” — and the sooner, the better. Only it isn’t necessarily better. It robs the individual of the opportunity to heal and regroup.

The Road Less Traveled

Taking that time alone isn’t easy, the actor noted. “It hurts, and it’s hard to just sit with yourself and choose to be single. It’s a decision. It’s hard to do, man, because everyone likes to have somebody to love.”

However, the upside of enduring such a rough patch is this: During it, Duell suggested, “you try to build yourself into the man or woman that you really want to be so that when you’re in a relationship, you’re not having ‘what ifs,’ not thinking, ‘Oh, I should’ve taken more time for this, that or the other.’”

Relationship Expert

Duell knows of whence he speaks. “I’ve been in relationships pretty much since I was 18 — bam, bam, bam, next one, next one, next one,” he admitted. But flying solo since the end of his romance with Hope was “what I’m going through right now, learning who I am as a man… I have this time right now to make myself into the best man I can possibly be.”

Good thing he did, too, because now he's about to become a family man.

