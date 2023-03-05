Stork Alert! First Photos of General Hospital Star Josh Swickard’s Beautiful Baby Boy
Meet Arthur.
The congratulations rolled in left, right and center on March 4 after General Hospital leading man Josh Swickard took to Instagram to announce that his second child with wife Lauren had made his “debut.”
“Welcome to the family, Arthur!” he exclaimed. “Lauren brought this little guy into the world on February 26.”
“Lo, I’m truly in awe of you,” he added. “Thank you for all that you sacrificed to grow our family.”
Chase’s portrayer concluded with a special message for the younger sibling of daughter Savannah, who turns 2 in April. “Arthur, buddy, you are so loved already!” he wrote. “We pray for courage and strength over you, and that God will lead you all of your days!”
Swickard, a onetime model who joined General Hospital in 2018, married the former Lauren York a year later. Since then, they’ve collaborated on a couple of “projects” outside of their family: the hit romcom A California Christmas and its sequel.
Among the co-stars oohing and aahing over the Swickard’s precious new addition were members of Swickard’s Port Charles family such as Laura Wright (Carly), Kirsten Storms (Maxie), Briana Nicole Henry (ex-Jordan), Marcus Coloma (ex-Nikolas), Finola Hughes (Anna) and Cameron Mathison (Drew).
Whatever you do, be sure to scroll through the collection of Arthur’s first photos all the way to the yawning shot; it’s a keeper!
