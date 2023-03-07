Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

The former soap star and Daytime Emmy winner has exciting news for fans.

The last time viewers saw Lucky in Port Charles was back in 2015 when he saved his parents, Luke and Laura, by shooting Frank Smith and later revealed that his son Jake wasn’t dead as everyone believed. Though his portrayer, Jonathan Jackson, won’t be returning to General Hospital any time soon, some fans will have a way to connect with the former daytime star during a new Nashville Reunion Tour!

Jackson, who played musician/bad-boy Avery Barkley on Nashville, which premiered on ABC in 2012 and ended on CMT in 2018, announced via social media that he and a few of his former castmates will be setting off for the United Kingdom this October.

“This has been in the works for a while,” he revealed. “I’m thrilled to announce that the Nashville cast and I are reuniting for a special UK tour this October! I’m excited about this!”

Those joining Jackson will be Clare Bowen (Scarlett), Charles Esten (Deacon) and Sam Palladio (Gunnar), and this isn’t the first time stars from the series have gone on toured. 2014 and 2015 brought successful tours in the United Kingdom and Ireland followed by dates in the U.S. in 2016, as well as in 2017 with a final tour back in the United Kingdom in 2018.

Presale tickets go on sale today, Tuesday, March 7, and with any luck, maybe, just maybe (fingers crossed!) we’ll get to see some shows in the U.S. However, as of yet, none have been scheduled.

Feel free to leave us your favorite Lucky and/or Avery moments in the comment section then look through our gallery below featuring then-and-now photos of former General Hospital faves.