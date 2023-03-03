Credit: Copyright 2014 Crown Media United States LLC/Javier Pesquera

One never forgets where they came from or who gave them their big break.

The General Hospital family celebrated a milestone birthday for one of its own on Wednesday, March 1, when Maurice Benard (Sonny) turned 60 years young. Many of his castmates sent out their best wishes, including Vanessa Marcil (ex-Brenda), who did so while also sharing a photo of a reunion that always puts her in the feels.

“Happy birthday, Maurice Benard,” she cheered then explained that the woman in the photo gave her her very first acting job. “Between us all in this magic era we won about 30 Emmys during our run together. 30 years later we still cry when we see each other.”

Pictured alongside Marcil in the shot is former General Hospital producers Wendy Riche and Shelley Curtis Litvack and their reunion got a reaction out of some of the cast — past and present. While Kimberly McCullough (ex-Robin) was stunned and said, “OMG,” the actress who plays her onscreen mom Anna, Finola Hughes, simply stated the obvious, “Power women.”

Riche also shared photos from their night out celebrating Benard, the “great soul on earth.”

Last night was a celebration of @MauriceBenard great soul on earth❤️@ShelleyLitvack Curtis brought us together knowing our hearts are one . We shared memories,much laughter & love,cherishing the significance of our bond. @VanessaMarcilM @MichaelSSutton Julie Carruthers 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/LrDVQQQR1n — Wendy Riche 💙🇺🇸 🇺🇦☮️ (@canyoncatz) March 3, 2023

It’s always great to see some of the past cast and crew together again, and fans couldn’t help but take the opportunity to express just how badly they’d like to see Brenda back in Port Charles — like David H., who talked about another reunion and stated, “A Brenda and Sonny reunion would only increase ratings! What’s Frank V. [Valentini, executive producer] waiting for?!”

While we wait to see if that ever happens, which Marcil talked about in the related story above, look through our gallery below filled with then-and-now photos of some of your former General Hospital faves.