‘OMG’: Kimberly McCullough’s General Hospital Castmates Revel in Her Adorable Anniversary Photo Dump
We can’t handle the cuteness!
“In honor of General Hospital’s 60th anniversary,” Kimberly McCullough wrote on Instagram, “gonna leave these right here.” And what, exactly, were “these”? A series of too-cute photos that recall even some of her earliest days in Port Charles.
The first is just an adorable shot of the Emmy winner, who joined the soap as Robin Scorpio back in 1985. In the second, McCullough is… Hmm. Is she serenading on-screen dad Tristan Rogers (Robert)? And in the third pic, she’s hanging with former castmates Amber Tamblyn, aka the original Emily Quartermaine, and Vanessa Marcil, who recently shared an update about her future as Brenda Barrett. (Read that story here.)
In response, the actress’ Port Charles fam reacted… well, much the same way that we did. “Ohhh,” said Laura Wright (Carly) with a series of heart emojis to punctuate the sentiment. “Sweet,” Kristina Wagner (Felicia) declared the time warp of a photo dump. “OMG,” exclaimed on-screen mom Finola Hughes (Anna). “Baby sis,” cheered Marcil, turning on the emoji waterworks.
Finally, Tamblyn weighed in. “Iconic,” she wrote, calling McCullough “the coolest girl I ever got to grow up around.”
