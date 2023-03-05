1 / 75 <p>The<em> Days of Our Lives</em> have gone by like minutes for Lucas’ portrayer. Photographed here in 2005, son Gabe, from his first marriage (to Jessica Denay), now has a son of his own.</p>

2 / 75 <p>In 2014, lil’ Delila, with the actor’s second wife Elizabeth Cameron, was added to the family portrait.</p>

3 / 75 <p>In this shot from 2011, Gavin — aka the son of the <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> knockout who plays Donna — shows us just how enviably easily he can touch his toes. Kid, we haven’t even <em>seen</em> ours in years!</p>

4 / 75 <p>In 2003, the <em>General Hospital</em> Emmy winner had her hands full — literally — with son Dylan. Mind you, it was nothing that Anna’s portrayer couldn’t handle with aplomb. Is there <em>anything</em> that the on- and off-screen badass can’t handle with aplomb?</p>

5 / 75 <p>After being snapped at the Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys for Tots in 2022, the actress <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CljbUG4Jgck/" target="_blank">joked via Instagram</a> that the instance was the rarest of rarities. “We threw a parade,” she joked, “in order for me to get a photo with my daughter,” Sadie.</p>

6 / 75 <p>The actress, Kate to <em>Days of Our Lives</em> fans, turned the 2011 Daytime Emmys into a girls night out with Milli Kate, one of her three children with makeup-artist husband Nicky Schillace. A decade after this, the soap MVP was reunited with her firstborn son. They’d been “lost to each other for nearly a lifetime,” she said. (<a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/days-of-our-lives/news/613844/days-of-our-lives-lauren-koslow-reunites-long-lost-son/" target="_blank">Read their story here.</a>)</p>

7 / 75 <p>In 1994, just five years into his epic run as Jack on <em>The Young and the Restless</em>, the Emmy winner was snapped with wife Mariellen and their children, Connor and Clare.</p>

8 / 75 <p>Talent clearly runs in the family. This shot of the <em>Days of Our Lives</em> leading man, who plays John (duh!), was taken in 2006, just a year after son Ben made his own daytime debut as Lucas on <em>General Hospital.</em></p>

9 / 75 <p>Tomfoolery was obviously the order of the day when the future <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> leading lady and son Jake hit the town in 2004 — gee, 17 years before she’d start her run as Taylor.</p>

10 / 75 <p>They had a point. Two, it appears. But since this photo of the <em>Passions</em> alum who plays <em>Young & Restless</em> baddie Jeremy and son James was taken all the way back in 2007, we may never know what either of those points were.</p>

11 / 75 <p>We suspect some popcorn and soda was plundered when the <em>Days of Our Lives</em> MVP — Sami when she’s in Salem — took in <em>Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales</em> — with son Ben Sanov in 2017. But what about his sister?</p>

12 / 75 <p>Ah, <em>there’s</em> Megan, the actress’ little girl with hubby Dave Sanov, hitting a screening of <em>Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2</em> with Mom in 2013.</p>

13 / 75 <p>Hunter, seen here with his late dad in 2007, hasn’t gone into showbiz like the much-missed soap vet who played <em>Young & Restless</em>’ Abbott family patriarch, John; instead, the now-grown youngster has become a real-estate investor.</p>

14 / 75 <p>The actor behind <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> pot-stirrer Deacon put his honey where his mouth was, planting a kiss on the cheek of his baby girl Simone during a 2009 father/daughter outing.</p>

15 / 75 <p>Yup, guessing from this 2012 image of Cane’s former <em>Young & Restless</em> portrayer and his boys, Ford and Sebastian, they’re what you’d call a close family.</p>

16 / 75 <p>There must be soap in their DNA: Two years after this 2002 photo was taken of Brook Kerr (then Whitney on <em>Passions</em>), he’d join <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> as Jimmy. Now, of course, Mom is back in daytime, playing Portia on <em>General Hospital.</em></p>

17 / 75 <p><em>Bold & Beautiful</em> is the perfect description for the family of Finn and Caitlin’s portrayers, shot here in 2021 with their firstborn, daughter Poppy. On second thought, maybe “shot” was a poor choice of words, considering the way Steffy’s husband was “killed.”</p>

18 / 75 <p>Had the <em>Days of Our Lives</em> Emmy winner (who plays Eric) and firstborn Jathan not already been awarded ribbons back in 2011, we’d have had to have given them to the father/son duo for their sheer cuteness.</p>

19 / 75 <p>The word “squee” was all but <em>invented</em> to try to encapsulate the relative adorableness of little Ford, the son of <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> leading man who plays Liam. The tyke’s not even smiling in this picture from 2019, and he <em>still</em> looks like he’s seconds away from out-cute-ing Bambi.</p>

20 / 75 <p>“They tell you it will go by fast… well, 18 years went by in a flash,” marveled Cameron Mathison on son Lucas’ birthday in 2021. Also seen here in this 2010 portrait is the <em>General Hospital</em> star and wife Vanessa’s adorable daughter, Leila (who’d turn 17 in 2023).</p>

21 / 75 <p>In 2016, the <em>Days of Our Lives</em> legend and son Jack Daggenhurst (from her second marriage) pitched in at the L.A. Mission. Missing from this shot: Alfonso’s firstborn, son Gino Macauley. He’s in the next photo, though, from 2006…</p>

22 / 75 <p>Aww. Look at Hope’s portrayer giving Gino that adoring look that we’ve all gotten at one time or another from our moms in those blissful instances when they’ve totally forgotten how many times they’ve had to send us to our rooms or ground us!</p>

23 / 75 <p>In 2016, the same year the veteran of <em>Young & Restless</em> (as Rey), <em>Days of Our Lives</em> (as Dario), <em>All My Children</em> (as Griffin) and <em>Guiding Light</em> (as Tony) welcomed his second daughter with wife Kaitlin, the Emmy winner and their firstborn, Riley, had a ball — literally — hanging outdoors.</p>

24 / 75 <p>The force of nature who gave <em>All My Children</em> — and the world — Erica Kane watched daughter Liza Huber enter the soap world for a few years as <em>Passions</em>’ Gwen. Since this 2011 pic was taken, Liza has retired from acting and become an entrepreneur.</p>

25 / 75 <p>Good angle, bad angle… who cares? We love the absolute joy on the Emmy winner’s face in this 2002 snap in which she’s sweetly sandwiched by husband Helmut Huber (who, sadly, passed away in 2022) and their son, Andreas.</p>

26 / 75 <p>The <em>Young & Restless</em> scene stealer, who plays Lauren, may have been horsing around with son Austin Recht (with former husband Ron Recht) at this 2014 photo shoot, but they still managed to take a gorgeous portrait. Missing from this shot: Austin’s brother, Landon.</p>

27 / 75 <p>Here’s Landon, with Mom at the 2008 Emmys. C’mon, we weren’t gonna let the horse get more facetime than Landon!</p>

28 / 75 <p>The <em>Days of Our Lives</em> vet — who comes and goes as Jack like the seasons, it seems — has four kids, two with first wife Christina Saffran, two with his second, Lana Buss. Pictured with Dad in 2006 is his firstborn, daughter Grace.</p>

29 / 75 <p>In 2007, not too long before the launch of her reality show, the future <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> actress (who plays Shauna, as if you didn’t know) posed for paparazzi with Sam, one of her two daughters with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. Not for nothin’, Sam, but we feel ya, kid; sometimes we hate having our picture taken, too.</p>

30 / 75 <p>In 2007, the year that her superlative work as Laura on <em>General Hospital</em> finally won her a Daytime Emmy, the soap icon was able to share the experience with daughter Elizabeth, her second child with husband Jonathan Frakes of <em>Star Trek: The Next Generation</em> fame.</p>

31 / 75 <p>No need to be camera-shy with a face that cute, kiddo! On the left in this image from 2013 is, of course, the <em>Days of Our Lives</em> heartthrob who plays Eli; nestling into his shoulder is his firstborn, son Caden. Maybe daughter Gaia, born in 2012, is even better at hiding.</p>

32 / 75 <p>His hair’s gotten darker as he’s gotten older but Jesse, the son of <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Ashley and husband Vincent Van Patten sure had Mom’s sun-kissed blond locks back in 2009. On an unrelated note, does anyone know where we can get a head of hair that gorgeous?</p>

33 / 75 <p><em>Bold & Beautiful</em> perfectly describes the young women who are near and dear to Quinn’s former portrayer: Pictured here during a 2017 visit to the set are daughter Avalon, with second husband Stanford Bookstaver; Meghann, the daughter of first husband Wally Kurth (Ned to her Lois on <em>General Hospital</em> back in the day); and daughter Rosabel, with Kurth.</p>

34 / 75 <p>The <em>General Hospital</em> Emmy winner who plays Alexis has said of her singer/songwriter daughter, Kate, “I birthed her and <a href="https://www.nancyleegrahn.com/family/" target="_blank">take no credit for her</a> talent and, more importantly, her beautiful soul. She came in that way.”</p>

35 / 75 <p>Say “Cheese!” <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Galen Gering (Rafe) and his sons, Dillon and Jensen, nailed it during a 2013 photo shoot. None of them even blinked!</p>

36 / 75 <p>“I am so proud of the man that you’ve become,” the <em>Young & Restless</em> Emmy winner — Jill on screen — told son Cole on his 2021 birthday (or 17 years after this pic was snapped at a party for the CBS soap).</p>

37 / 75 <p>The real-life daughter of <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Steve — photographed with Dad in 2008 here — is now a recording artist who puts out music under her own first name, but with a twist: She adds an extra L.</p>

38 / 75 <p>Aww. That’s the late, great <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> star — the original Sally Spectra, as if you didn’t know — with son Raymond on the set in 2014.</p>

39 / 75 <p>“Smile for the camera,” you can just imagine the photographer saying right before this shot was snapped in 2018. Dad Jason Thompson (Billy, <em>The Young and the Restless</em>) and mom Paloma Jonas obliged, of course. But kids Rome and Bowie? Being kids, not so much.</p>

40 / 75 <p>The <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> patriarch, Eric to his on-screen friends and family, has three kids with wife Laurette Spang in real life: Jake, Rebecca and, seen here with Dad in 2012, Molly, a regular on the sitcom <em>Last Man Standing.</em></p>

41 / 75 <p>In 2002, the <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> patriarch celebrated an Italian remote with his missus and two of their three kids, son Jake and, once again, Molly.</p>

42 / 75 <p>The <em>General Hospital</em> MVP, Carly on screen, got into the swing of things, so to speak, during a 2010 photo shoot with Lauren and John, her kids with former husband John Wright.</p>

43 / 75 <p>Oh, these two were more than <em>Friends</em>, they were family. The <em>Days of Our Lives</em> icon, who played Victor, was the father of Hollywood superstar Jennifer Aniston, with whom he’s pictured here in 2012. He also had a son, Alexander, with his second wife, Sherry Rooney, whom he met when they were castmates on <em>Love of Life.</em></p>

44 / 75 <p>This is “Like father, like son” taken to a whole new level by the <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> alum — much-missed as Rick — and sharp-dressed chip off the old block Luke at the 2016 Daytime Emmys. (MIA from this shot are Luke’s sisters, Grace and Molly.)</p>

45 / 75 <p>In 2005, the <em>Young & Restless</em> Emmy winner, who plays Traci, was accompanied to a schmancy party in New York by daughter Emelia, who’s since become an accomplished bassoonist. Now <em>there’s</em> a word we don’t get to type every day!</p>

46 / 75 <p>The real-life marriage of <em>General Hospital</em> exes Felicia and Frisco may not have stood the test of time, but it left them with a lasting friendship and two handsome sons, Peter and his kid brother, Harrison (who sadly <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/general-hospital/news/633203/general-hospital-kristina-jack-wagner-son-harrison-dead-at-27/" target="_blank">passed away in 2022</a>).</p>

47 / 75 <p>Almost a decade after this picture was taken of<em> Days of Our Lives</em>’ Kristen (and Susan, for that matter), daughter Sophia, by then a grown woman and rising star, guested on the show as the masseuse whose appearance at Xander’s door made the audience gasp, “What’s going on here?”</p>

48 / 75 <p>On hand when the <em>Young & Restless</em> legend celebrated her 35th anniversary as Nikki in 2014 were daughters Alexandra Yeaggy (from her previous marriage) and Elizabeth Scott (from her union with<em> Bold & Beautiful</em> producer Ed Scott), and stepdaughter Jennifer Scott.</p>

49 / 75 <p>We definitely give these shots from 2018 a big thumbs-up, too, boys! Levi and Jackson — the <em>General Hospital</em> alum’s sons with Don Money — clearly know that picture-taking is <em>ultra</em>-serious business. (Missing from this photo: Dakota, the daughter of Lulu’s portrayer, who would’ve been about a year old at the time.)</p>

50 / 75 <p>It’s not for nothin’ that the soap vet, currently Dollar Bill on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>, named his autobiography <em>My Seven Sons and How We Raised Each Other</em>. Believe it or not, that’s how many he has: twins Anton and Davis (on the far left and far right), his kids with wife Cindy Ambuehl, and Lauren, Alexander, Luca and Sasha, his boys with his first wife. Missing from this shot: son No. 7 Drew Mazur, the nephew that the actor raised following his sister’s passing.</p>