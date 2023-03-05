The Daughter of General Hospital’s Kirsten Storms and Days of Our Lives’ Brandon Barash Rocks a Look That’s ‘Giving Her Daddy’s Cardigan Game a Run for Its Money’
“As I told Emme Rylan, ‘I winged it!’”
Winter usually doesn’t hit Los Angeles quite the same as cities more to the north, but this year, L.A.’s been a bit chillier and, well, snowier! Heck, from General Hospital‘s Maura West (Ava) to Days of Our Lives‘ Paul Telfer (Xander), it seems like folks are enjoying the city’s strange weather — so long as it doesn’t get too extreme!
But if you’re a parent, the chillier climes probably mean bundling up your kids a bit more than you’re used to. Luckily, General Hospital‘s Kirsten Storms (Maxie) has that covered — with a very personal touch!
The actress shared a photo of her and Days of Our Lives‘ Brandon Barash’s daughter, Harper, beaming happily in her new sweater. And it’s a sweater that Storms knit herself! “You’d think she’d be tired of me making her sweaters by now,” Storms cracked on Instagram. “Fortunately, for me and my yarn stash, she is not.”
Hey, we all love a good yarn. That’s a big part of why we’re soap fans! Sorry, we couldn’t help the pun, even if it was bordering on Dad Joke territory.
And speaking of dads, as Barash put it, Harper was “Giving her daddy’s cardigan game a run for its money.”
Storms’ former General Hospital co-star Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden) was even amazed at what mom accomplished. “Wow,” she exclaimed. You winged it?? Amazing Kirsten. You and that sister of yours! Talented girls. She is a beauty in this one.”
And Rylan, of course, chimed in on the “winged it” sweater. “Obsessed with this cardi,” she exclaimed! “And the gorgeous girl wearing it!”
Same!
