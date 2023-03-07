Credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Mediaplacement

The soap actor takes on a whole new role with a romantic twist.

Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

We may not be able to see Nikolas much in Port Charles these days but Adam Huss, who took over for Marcus Coloma to finish filming scenes for the character, has a new film out. The actor shared the news on his Instagram and urged fans to check out his latest flick My Best Friend’s Wedding Planner, previously titled Family Friends, written by Michael Varrati and produced by David Michael Latt and David Rimawi.

Huss talked about all of the “amazing folks” he “fell in love with in New Mexico” while working on the movie then revealed, “It’s got the parents and in-laws’ seal of approval! So that’s sayin’ a lot!” He also sent a “special shoutout” to one of his “dear friends and casting angels in heaven,” Cambria Hankin, for “making this one happen.”

More: Daytime vet shares exciting news surrounding real-life son

The movie follows Sienna (Amanda Righetti) and Matt (Huss), former best friends and her longtime crush, as she’s hired to be the wedding planner for his upcoming nuptials. When his fiancée Mindy proves to be too busy to be involved, the two childhood friends work together — just like old times — and Sienna is faced with a major struggle… to be a professional and finish the job she was employed to do or to tell Matt how she really feels before letting him go all over again.

Watch a romantic preview and rent or purchase Huss’ film for yourself today on Amazon Prime.

And take a walk back through the years in our gallery below by opening a photo album of the Cassadine family tree.