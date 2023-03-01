Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress has a lot to be thankful for.

It’s no secret that life is all about making memories with family and good friends, and General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly) recently took some time out to create a few more to add to her collection. The ABC soap fave and two of her gal pals went off on a trip to Santa Ynez Valley and enjoyed a little wine tasting amid the beautiful scenery.

“Wine tasting with forever friends,” Wright shared, along with six photos of the girls having a blast.

In the first, it was smiles all around as the actress broke out into laughter, followed by a few of the ladies as they posed for the camera — some shots were inside while others were outdoors — and there was even one of the rolling hills that housed the vineyard.

For those planning to visit the area, Santa Ynez Valley is one of seven distinct American Viticultural Areas (AVA) in Santa Barbara County’s wine country. Not only can you attend tastings, but there are places to stay, tours to take and various restaurants to indulge in. Plus, there are spas too, an abundance of nightlife, breweries and so much more!

And from Wright’s photos, it’s clear that anyone who visits will have a great time, especially when visiting with those they hold near and dear to them.

