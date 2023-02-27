The Family of General Hospital’s Maura West Makes the Best of a ‘Chilling’ Scenario
When it comes to the weather, you just have to go with the flow.
Spring may be right around the corner but the climate this season has been a bit crazy all over the country, and if you’ve been following the weather reports on the West Coast as of late, you’ll understand exactly what we mean. While it doesn’t often snow in Los Angeles, a snow storm recently swept through the region and General Hospital’s Maura West (Ava) documented some of its effects.
The ABC soap actress posted two photos as her family happily jumped on a trampoline while the white flakes came down around them.
Her castmate, Adam Huss (Nikolas) commented on the “great pic” by stating, “Unbelievable,” as West’s former As the World Turns castmate Colleen Zenk (Barbara) gasped, “OMG.”
The Los Angeles Times reported that the Southland had been turned into an “icy wonderland” by Sunday morning. In fact, the winter storm broke rainfall records and left behind a dusting in lower elevations that normally don’t see this type of weather. And in the higher elevations… it was reported that Mountain High ski resort got hit with 93 inches of snow.
More: Actress is keeping a secret from soap star
So, while those of us who live on the East Coast are used to the white stuff, and even some of its massive accumulations, it might be a treat for some on the West Coast, like in the case of West’s family, to be able to take a break from the heat and enjoy a little chill in the air!
View three other pics of West and her kiddos in our gallery below filled with soap stars and their real-life kids.