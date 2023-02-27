General Hospital Preview: The Police Descend Upon Spoon Island Looking for Nikolas — Plus, Obrecht Slaps [Spoiler]
The fallout is going to be glorious.
In General Hospital’s preview for the week of February 27 – March 3, several in Port Charles are in hot water. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.
Elizabeth’s guilt over what she and Nikolas did, keeping Esme a prisoner, has been eating her up. After Ava told Elizabeth that Nikolas had left town, the nurse decided she needed to turn herself in. She did so with Scott’s help, who brokered a deal with Robert. This week, from the police station, Elizabeth calls Finn and wonders if she’s made a mistake turning herself in. It’s a little too late for that now! The next thing you know, Obrecht slaps Elizabeth at the hospital! What has Obrecht turning her anger towards Elizabeth?
Ava warns Austin that the police are about to descend upon Spoon Island, only this time they’ll be looking for Nikolas. With Nikolas missing for a few days now, do they suspect he’s hiding out there, or something else?
On Spoon Island, Detective Bennet and Dante find a locked door in the stables and begin working to pry the lock off. When they get it open they could find Nikolas’ body, but something tells us the body will be gone.
And finally, Laura tells Victor, “The fallout is going to be glorious!” It looks like the plan to bring Victor down is moving into its final phase, but we still don’t know what Victor’s plan is.
Read the General Hospital spoilers to find out who Brook Lynn confides in, and what Kristina is up to.
Before you go, look back at General Hospital through the years in our photo gallery below.
Video: General Hospital/Facebook