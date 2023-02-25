The Daughter of General Hospital’s Kirsten Storms Reaches New ‘Heights’ of Badassery: ‘I Would Not Mess With Her!’
It’s never too early to start teaching your kids how to protect themselves.
It’s a rough world we live in and when it comes to kids, it’s even tougher. And though violence is never the answer, it’s of comfort to a parent to know that if need be, their child could protect themselves from some of the dangers out there. General Hospital’s Kirsten Storms (Maxie) recently shared a photo of her “little badass,” daughter Harper, who appeared to be learning some self-defense tactics.
Storms’ castmate Finola Hughes (Anna) took notice and jumped into the comments to say, “I would not mess with her,” as fan Holly Grote stated, “Harper is tall,” to which Storms replied, “She keeps having growth spurts. She’s going to be taller than me by middle school.” Grote went on to assure the actress that it was perfectly OK and continued, “If she wanted to she could be a model! It’s very good no matter what that she will be able to protect herself. Maybe even protect you too!” And Jacqueline Conway agreed and shared, “Awesome! My daughter is 11 and almost a junior black belt. Learning how to protect yourself is so important.”
More: When Calls the Heart season premiere date announced
Prior to that, Storms posted an adorable mother/daughter pic with Harper, who she shares with Days of Our Lives actor Brandon Barash (Stefan). Though the actress simply captioned the photo with a heart, her former castmate Kimberly McCullough (ex-Robin) gave a shoutout to the two “cuties.”
And we second that… super cute indeed!
Before you head out to enjoy the weekend, peek through our gallery below for another shot of Harper, along with her parents, as well as other photos of soap stars and their real-life kids.